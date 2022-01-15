Embiid scores 32, leads 76ers to 109-98 win in Miami

MIAMI — Joel Embiid scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 109-98 on Saturday night.

Listed as questionable to play because of right elbow soreness, Embiid helped the 76ers outscore Miami 66-48 in the final two periods.

"There's no way I could have played worse than I did in the first half," Embiid said of his 3-for-11 shooting. "I feel that I was probably the worst player in the NBA in that first half. All I needed to do was be aggressive."

Tobias Harris added 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Seth Curry finished with 21 points for the 76ers, who have won nine of 10.

"Obviously, we got down early, but we used our defense to climb back in the game," Harris said. "And we just stayed composed throughout the second half."

Philadelphia didn't relinquish the lead after Harris' layup in the second minute of the fourth quarter for a 77-75 advantage.