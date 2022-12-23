 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

Clippers 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, tries to hang onto the ball against Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night.

Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum's 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 108-107 lead with four minutes left. The 76ers then had a 10-0 run.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Los Angeles. Paul George added 22 points and Norman Powell had 21. The 76ers limited George to five points in the second half, led by a standout performance from De’Anthony Melton.

TIP-INS

Clippers: John Wall sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

76ers: Harden’s previous career high for assists was 17, accomplished 10 times. Before the game, Rivers said Tyrese Maxey is getting close to returning from a fracture in his left foot that has kept him out since Nov. 18.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Detroit on Monday night.

76ers: At New York on Sunday.

