Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91 for 7th straight win

HOUSTON — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and had six assists. He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.

He's the second player in NBA history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo was the first to do it for the Buffalo Braves in November 1973. Embiid entered Monday averaging 26.8 points per game, sixth in the NBA.

"I hold myself to that standard of trying to win and be the best, or one of the best, ever," Embiid said. "The good thing about it is, we've been winning. To be able to win every single night, I've got to show up."

Philadelphia has the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest in the NBA behind Memphis' nine-game string.

"We've had to do it a lot of different ways," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "Right before this streak started, I said this team was about to get rolling. You could just feel it. Our guys have finally found a way to play no matter who is on the floor.