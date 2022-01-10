 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91 for 7th straight win
0 Comments

Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91 for 7th straight win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
76ers Rockets Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after teammate Isaiah Joe's three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

 Eric Christian Smith

HOUSTON — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and had six assists. He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.

He's the second player in NBA history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo was the first to do it for the Buffalo Braves in November 1973. Embiid entered Monday averaging 26.8 points per game, sixth in the NBA.

"I hold myself to that standard of trying to win and be the best, or one of the best, ever," Embiid said. "The good thing about it is, we've been winning. To be able to win every single night, I've got to show up."

Philadelphia has the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and the second-longest in the NBA behind Memphis' nine-game string.

"We've had to do it a lot of different ways," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. "Right before this streak started, I said this team was about to get rolling. You could just feel it. Our guys have finally found a way to play no matter who is on the floor.

"It's also nice that our best player is playing dominating basketball right now."

Andre Drummond had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris also had 13 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 12, and Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe both added 10.

Philadelphia was playing without Seth Curry, who was dealing with left ankle soreness. Danny Green started in Curry's place and scored five points in 20 minutes.

"We didn't have much of a pick-and-roll game without our guards," Rivers said. "I just thought Joel set the tone on a night where we had a lot of guys out."

Philadelphia led 36-27 after the first quarter and 62-50 at halftime.

Christian Wood and Jalen Green each scored 14 points for Houston. Josh Christopher had 13 and Daniel Theis added 12.

The Rockets were without shooting guard Eric Gordon, who was dealing with right groin tightness.

Houston had 21 turnovers, and the Sixers made them pay, scoring 29 points off turnovers and 11 points in transition. Philadelphia also outscored Houston 56-28 in the paint.

"Their size, obviously, was an issue. Our decision-making wasn't great at all," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. "We turned the ball over, and we just made a lot of young mistakes tonight."

The struggling Rockets have lost 11 of 12 and fell to 11-31 just past the season's halfway point.

TIP-INS

76ers: Curry tweaked his ankle in Friday's win over San Antonio but stayed in the game. ... Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed remained out for the NBA healthy and safety protocols, and Jaden Springer missed with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Rockets: C Alperen Sengun missed a sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain. ... Armoni Brooks (health and safety protocols) was out. ... Trevelin Queen (personal reasons) was also out.

SCARY COLLISION

Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. was ejected after being issued a flagrant foul 2 with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Porter fouled Charlie Brown Jr. on a layup in transition, and the foul was quickly deemed a flagrant 2 after official review of the play.

DRUMMOND'S REBOUND

Rivers had high praise for Drummond, the former All-Star center who signed with Philadelphia last summer on a one-year deal at the veteran's minimum.

"Drum has been playing so well for us," Rivers said. "It's so good to see. You look at this guy, who last year couldn't get on the floor. Now, you watch him play, and he's happy and playing hard. And he's been great in the locker room, too. Just a great addition for us."

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.

Rockets: Visit San Antonio on Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey catches fire, but the player and his family are OK
Professional

Home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey catches fire, but the player and his family are OK

The home of Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Friday night, a team official confirmed. Maxey and his family are all OK, according to the official. The multi-alarm fire led Voorhees Township Fire Department units to the scene on Fairway Drive in Voorhees. The first alert went out around 7 p.m. The home suffered significant damage, but firefighters seemed focused on the garage. They put out ...

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News