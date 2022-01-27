Embiid deserves chance to win this year, trade Simmons by deadline: Must win

Let’s call it “The Process Part Two.”
The Philadelphia 76ers are once again playing a waiting game in hopes of putting together a championship team.
Part One of The Process began in 2013. The 76ers wrote off the 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons to compile high draft picks to hopefully acquire a generational player who could lead the team for the next decade.
The Process had hits and misses, but it delivered Joel Embiid to Philadelphia.
The 7-foot center has emerged as one of the NBA’s most unique players. There is simply no one in the league who combines his size and agility.
He’s currently in the best stretch of his career, and for the second straight season is an MVP candidate.
Embiid began Thursday averaging 42.5 points and 10.8 rebounds in his last four games.
Consider what Wily Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans said after Embiid scored 42, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots in a 117-107 win over New Orleans on Tuesday.
“He’s one of the best centers in the league, if not the best,” Hernangomez said. “I was taught to be aggressive, make him work on the defensive side, and then try to attack him as well, you know he’s got to guard me as well.
“I think I tried to do my best, honestly, I'm exhausted and he still got 40. But he's a one-of-a-kind player. It's always a pleasure to play against him. “
But as dominant as Embiid currently is, there’s one problem.
The Sixers began Thursday in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Few NBA observers believe Philadelphia can win an NBA title with their current roster no matter how good Embiid is.
If only Philadelphia had someone they could trade to get Embiid help.
Of course, every Sixers fan knows that person is Ben Simmons.
While Embiid has thrived in Philadelphia, Simmons, the other generational talent picked during The Process Part One, has not.
Fans know his story by now and why he has not played at all this season.
That brings us to The Process Part Two.
Instead of Sam Hinkie, current 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is in charge now.
Morey so far has resisted the urge to deal Simmons to bolster the current roster. He’s clearly said he doesn’t feel the need to make a deal by this season’s Feb. 10 trade deadline.
Morey made his position clear when he appeared on the Mike Missanelli show on 97.5 The Fanatic last week.
“It really is important that the player we add to Joel, if we really want to take our odds from wherever we’re at right now to something materially higher, it has to come back in an impact player,” Morey said. “If you trade one of these great players for multiple (players), it does not move your championship odds enough to make a difference. It might take us from where we’re at now to a little bit better, but it’s very slightly better. For Joel, we have to make sure we get this right and we move ourselves to a higher tier of ability to win a championship.”
So, that’s why we’re in The Process Part Two.
If the Sixers don’t trade Simmons this season, Philadelphia is essentially sacrificing another season for future hopes of a championship. That will mean Philadelphia has essentially written off five of the last nine seasons.
Is it worth it to stay patient now to acquire a superstar in the offseason who can make Philadelphia a legitimate championship contender for the next two to three seasons?
Or is it better to acquire players now to bolster the roster because with the way Embiid is playing you never know what path can open in the playoffs?
Did anybody expect the Miami Heat to make the finals two seasons ago? Did anybody expect the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns to meet in last season’s final?
Those are the questions Morey faces and how he answers them will determine his Philadelphia legacy.
As for me, I'd make the best deal for Simmons I could before the Feb. 10 deadline and take my chances with the way Embiid is playing.
Right now Embiid is the equivalent of Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-67 and Moses Malone in 1982-83. Those Philadelphia teams won NBA titles.
Embiid deserves the same chance.
