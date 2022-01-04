Eastern Conference rookies show plenty of promise

"It's about where rookie point guards usually are, in that situation," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "It's like a rookie quarterback in football. It's tough. But that's what this year is all about, is him growing."

Cunningham is averaging 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, although his arrival hasn't helped Detroit's record much. Mobley, on the other hand, is part of a resurgence in Cleveland. The Cavaliers, who went 22-50 last season, are 21-16.

Mobley, the third pick in the draft out of Southern California, is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 50.1% from the field.

"His ability and poise with the ball, he just never gets sped up," said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, whose team lost to Cleveland on Sunday night, thanks in part to Mobley's 24 points and nine rebounds. "I marvel at his skills at such a young age."

Barnes was the fourth pick in the draft out of Florida State. He is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds.