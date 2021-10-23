Durant's triple-double rallies Nets past 76ers 114-109

Embiid scored 19 points on a sore right knee suffered against New Orleans in the opener. He left for the locker room in the final moments of the first half on Friday and warmed up at halftime with a wrap on his knee but started the third quarter. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 23 points for the Sixers.

"I probably shouldn't have played, but it's good to be out there with the guys," Embiid said.

Simmons has not played since his offseason trade demand. He met with the Sixers before the morning shootaround. Coach Doc Rivers said it was a "productive day" and hoped it was a start toward bringing Simmons back into the fold.

The 25-year-old Australian had become the No. 1 target for Sixers' fans derision and they came dressed to mock the absentee guard. The most popular was a form of a Mister Softee T-shirt with an ice cream swirl on Simmons' head. Another fan dressed in a red clown wig and clown nose and taped "CLOWN" over his No. 25 Simmons jersey. The parking lots found bootleg T-shirt sales of Simmons on a "MISSING" poster.

Harris said the Sixers and fans need to rally around Simmons.