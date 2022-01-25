Dominant Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Pelicans, 117-107

Embiid's mentality in the fourth?

"Just win," he said.

New Orleans surprisingly jumped on the 76ers early and kept the momentum throughout an impressive first half. The Pelicans' lead was 33-23 after Gary Clark's 3 with 9:12 left in the half and reached 10 again on Alexander-Walker's 3 with 1:29 remaining. New Orleans was ahead 58-50 at the break.

The 76ers — and Embiid, especially — made it tougher after the break.

"Just being aggressive," he said, "because in the first half everything was easy for them."

BROTHERLY LOVE

Green returned to Philadelphia as an NBA head coach for the first time since his playing days as a member of the 76ers. The first-year Pelicans coach averaged 9.4 points in seven seasons in Philadelphia from 2003-10.

"This city, this organization is part of what raised me in the NBA and I'm grateful to have started my career here," Green said. "Walking through these doors brings back so many memories, great times with my teammates, the staff and the fans."

TRAINER'S ROOM