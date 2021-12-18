Doc Rivers trying to keep Sixers' spirits high

Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and reserves Georges Niang (COVID) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) were sidelined Thursday against the Nets. And Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Niang have missed a combined 29 games with COVID.

Rivers believes this upcoming stretch will be important as his team gets much-needed rest and could potentially get healthy.

The Sixers are off on Friday and Saturday before entertaining the struggling New Orleans Pelicans at home on Sunday. They will travel to Boston afterward for Monday's matchup with the Celtics, then they'll be off two more days before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

After two more days off for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Sixers conclude the month with a three-game road trip at the Washington Wizards (Dec. 26), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 28), and Nets (Dec. 30).

Sixers' lack of sustained competitiveness is on display in 114-105 loss to undermanned Brooklyn Nets

"It's like they made us play all these games, and now they're going to give us a chance to gather ourselves," said Rivers, whose squad played 30 games in 58 days. "But it won't matter unless we are healthy.

"So, I'm assuming we will have Georges back, probably not the next game but after that. Furk, I don't know. He's struggling right now. And Tyrese, I'm hoping to have him back for the next game. So we just have to get right."

