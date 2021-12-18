Doc Rivers trying to keep Sixers' spirits high

NEW YORK — Doc Rivers knows the 76ers need to keep their spirits up during what's shaping into a disappointing season.
This Sixers team started the year with hopes of contending for the Eastern Conference title but now sits in eighth place with a 15-15 record. This is the Sixers' worst mark through 30 games since the 2017-18 season. And it looks as if they must trade absent All-Star Ben Simmons for a difference maker — or accept that they're just not good enough.
"We have no choice," Rivers said of players' keeping their heads up. "Our job right now, at least mine as a coach, is to keep them positive. Let's keep holding water. Let's win a couple of games, stay above .500."
The Sixers have lost three straight games and four of five. Their last two defeats were to the decimated Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat. Brooklyn had only nine available players in its 114-105 win Thursday. The Heat had only 10 available bodies while prevailing, 101-96, on Wednesday. Miami's three-leading scorers — Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo — were among the sidelined Heat, and Brooklyn was without James Harden.
Sixers, Doc Rivers are looking for preventative measures to combat COVID-19
But the Sixers have had their share of problems with injury and illness as well.
Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and reserves Georges Niang (COVID) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) were sidelined Thursday against the Nets. And Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Niang have missed a combined 29 games with COVID.
Rivers believes this upcoming stretch will be important as his team gets much-needed rest and could potentially get healthy.
The Sixers are off on Friday and Saturday before entertaining the struggling New Orleans Pelicans at home on Sunday. They will travel to Boston afterward for Monday's matchup with the Celtics, then they'll be off two more days before hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.
After two more days off for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Sixers conclude the month with a three-game road trip at the Washington Wizards (Dec. 26), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 28), and Nets (Dec. 30).
Sixers' lack of sustained competitiveness is on display in 114-105 loss to undermanned Brooklyn Nets
"It's like they made us play all these games, and now they're going to give us a chance to gather ourselves," said Rivers, whose squad played 30 games in 58 days. "But it won't matter unless we are healthy.
"So, I'm assuming we will have Georges back, probably not the next game but after that. Furk, I don't know. He's struggling right now. And Tyrese, I'm hoping to have him back for the next game. So we just have to get right."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.