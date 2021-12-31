Doc Rivers tests positive for COVID; Embiid leads Sixers past Durant, Nets

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant came back and Joel Embiid waved him off the floor.

Durant used the same dismissive motion toward the Philadelphia 76ers when they were in Brooklyn two weeks ago, but this time the final word — and more importantly the victory — went to Embiid.

Embiid scored 34 points and the 76ers spoiled Durant's return to the lineup by beating the Nets 110-102 on Thursday night.

Embiid punctuated the victory with a follow shot while being fouled. He and Durant then both received technical fouls for jawing at each other and the center was talking to multiple Nets as the game ended, waving his arm to send them off the floor.

Afterward, the players professed a mutual respect for each other and their teams.

"If there's one player I think is probably talented or more talented than me, it's definitely him," Embiid said. "So I have a lot of respect for him. I admire his game. So we're just competitive. Wins matter, every single one of them, and it's always good to beat the best in the conference."

Durant downplayed the chatter, acknowledging that his gesture at the end of the Dec. 16 victory may have led to Embiid's.