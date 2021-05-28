Doc Rivers reminds Sixers that they're only halfway to winning series vs. Wizards

To get back in the series, Washington will not only have to figure out how to better defend the bigger Sixers but the Wizards must also devise a way to get more offensive production from guard Russell Westbrook, who left Game 2 with an ankle injury.

Westbrook shot 33% (9 for 27) from the floor in the first two games. Most of Washington’s scoring has come from guard Bradley Beal, who shot a combined 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first two games, but still averaged 33 points. If Beal gets hot from beyond the arc, it could cause trouble for the Sixers.

“I know we’re making him work. I see it on film,” Rivers said of Beal. “I know we’re making him take a lot of (2-point shots), which has been good as well. But he’s making them. It just tells you that you can game plan all you want against some of these great guys, and they still might score. But as long as their scoring, and it’s hard and you’re defending everybody else, you have a pretty good shot at (a win).”

The Capitol One Arena in Washington will be at 50 percent capacity or about 10,000 fans for Saturday’s game. If Game 5 on Wednesday is necessary, Wells Fargo Center will be at 100 percent capacity, the Sixers said Friday shortly after the city of Philadelphia announced it is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions.