Doc Rivers reminds Sixers that they're only halfway to winning series vs. Wizards

Doc Rivers says the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t done anything yet.
The top-seeded Sixers hold a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference best-of-seven, first-round series against the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards. Game 3 is 7 p.m. Saturday in Washington.
“We’ve won two games,” the Sixers coach Rivers said after Friday’s practice. “You don’t get anything until you get to four.”
Rivers said the Sixers can’t underestimate Washington, even though Philadelphia won the first two games by an average margin of 16 points.
“No fear means no urgency,” Rivers said. “You have to have the proper amount of fear every night you play.”
The Sixers overpowered the undersized Wizards in the first two games. Sixers 6-foot-8 forward Tobias Harris has often found himself matched against smaller defenders. He averaged 28 points and shot 57% from the floor (24 for 42) in the first two games.
When he’s matched against a smaller defender, Harris said his first priority is to take his time.
“I use my strength first,” he said. “If a guy can hold his weight, I use my speed and skill. At the end of the day, you have to be able to rise up and shoot a shot. That comes with a lot of prep work.”
To get back in the series, Washington will not only have to figure out how to better defend the bigger Sixers but the Wizards must also devise a way to get more offensive production from guard Russell Westbrook, who left Game 2 with an ankle injury.
Westbrook shot 33% (9 for 27) from the floor in the first two games. Most of Washington’s scoring has come from guard Bradley Beal, who shot a combined 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first two games, but still averaged 33 points. If Beal gets hot from beyond the arc, it could cause trouble for the Sixers.
“I know we’re making him work. I see it on film,” Rivers said of Beal. “I know we’re making him take a lot of (2-point shots), which has been good as well. But he’s making them. It just tells you that you can game plan all you want against some of these great guys, and they still might score. But as long as their scoring, and it’s hard and you’re defending everybody else, you have a pretty good shot at (a win).”
The Capitol One Arena in Washington will be at 50 percent capacity or about 10,000 fans for Saturday’s game. If Game 5 on Wednesday is necessary, Wells Fargo Center will be at 100 percent capacity, the Sixers said Friday shortly after the city of Philadelphia announced it is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions.
Because of the pandemic, Saturday will be the Sixers first true road playoff game since they lost Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals in Toronto against the Raptors.
“They can’t guard us,” Rivers said of the Washington fans. “We have to go out and play and execute and play with a sense of urgency. That’s going to be our key. On the road, you have a chance to control the fan noise by the way you play.”
