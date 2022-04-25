Doc Rivers knows well the type of injury his star center is playing through

PHILADELPHIA — 76ers coach Doc Rivers can empathize with Joel Embiid.

Embiid was scheduled to start game 5 of Philadelphia’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night even though he has a torn right thumb ligament.

Rivers had the same injury when he was a player. The Sixers led the best-of-seven series 3-1. Embiid began Monday averaging 26 points and 11.8 rebounds in the series.

“It’s a painful injury,” Rivers said. “You play through it. It’s no fun to play through, but the pain comes and goes.”

Rivers played in the 1980s and 1990s. He did not specify the year he had the injury, only saying it happened right before Game 1 of a playoff series. He did joke that it happened 55 or 60 years ago when there were peach baskets.

Rivers said the thumb injury affected his passing more than anything.

“The stability of the thumb is the whole key,” he said. “For me, it was just passing because that’s when you use your thumbs. It may affect (Embiid) in the same way. Other than that, you forget about it and just go out and play.”

Rivers said he doesn’t foresee the injury limiting Embiid’s minutes.

“This is not a lung issue,” Rivers said. “You might get in the game and feel like (the thumb) is bothering him to the point where sitting him a little bit more might benefit him, you’ll do that. I don’t think that will happen. But we’ll sit there, and our eyes will be open for sure.”

Embiid injured the thumb sometime in game 3. He made the winning 3-pointer just before the overtime buzzer in Game 3 but struggled in Game 4, a 110-102 Toronto win. He appeared tentative in that contest, committed five turnovers and made just 7 of 16 shots and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Rivers said it took him a game or two to get used to playing with the injury.

“I swear by the end I don’t remember it bothering me,” he said. “I knew it was there. I think eventually you just get through it.”

The plan is for Embiid to undergo surgery to repair the thumb when the postseason is over.

“The one thing I know, it’s not going to get any worse,” Rivers said, “and there’s no treatment until after the season.”

The injury won’t change the way the Raptors defend Embiid. They have double-teamed him just about every time he has had the ball.

“He had the injury when he banged a winning 3-pointer,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Embiid. “He’s doing a good job of playing through it.”

Embiid is the latest NBA player to be injured in the postseason. Toronto has had its share of injury woes. Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes missed Games 2 and 3 with an ankle injury. Standout guard Fred VanVleet was scheduled to miss Game 5 with a hip pointer.

Other prominent players to miss time in the playoffs because of injuries, include Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks and Luca Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

“It’s disappointing,” Nurse said of the injuries. “I wish we didn’t have to talk about that or think about that. I don’t know what the solution is other than we hope guys get healthy and can play. We all want to see the best players in this league play and right now a lot of them aren’t.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.