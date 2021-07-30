Daryl Morey speaks on 76ers draft and politely declines to elaborate on Ben Simmons

Morey politely declined to answer questions about Simmons after the draft.

“Frankly, I’m focused on the draft and the three guys excited to be here,” he said. “We’re back in the office (Friday) with the staff and have a lot of important work to do on the roster going forward.”

As for Springer, the Sixers selected the 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Springer does not turn 19 until September, so he doesn’t figure to have an immediate impact on the team.

Springer, whose father Gary starred at Iona College in New York in the 1980s, is known for his defense and spent one season with the Volunteers.

Springer led Tennessee in scoring with a 12.5 average and also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-poinmt range but that statistic is deceiving because he was not a high volume shooter, making 20 of 46 from beyond the arc.

“Jaden is really exciting,” Morey said. “I know GMs get killed for talking about upside, but he’s not 19 yet. He was already a productive player at Tennessee. We feel good about his ability to be a 3-and-D player in this league. We all know how valuable they are.”