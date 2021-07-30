Daryl Morey speaks on 76ers draft and politely declines to elaborate on Ben Simmons

Jaden Spencer of the University of Tennessee joined the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
For now, Ben Simmons is still with the team.
That sums up how the NBA draft unfolded for the Sixers. How good a draft Philadelphia had won’t be known until a few seasons from now at best.
“We’re trying to win the title,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said after the draft. “We don’t go into a season saying, ‘OK, we think the guys we just drafted our going to help out in year one.’ ”
However, how the Simmons scenario plays out will affect Philadelphia’s title chances.
There has been wide-spread speculation that the Sixers will trade Simmons this offseason. That trade did not happen during the draft – a time many deals are made.
With Simmons, the Sixers have been one of the NBA’s top regular season teams but a postseason disappointment. They finished 49-23 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this past season but lost in seven games to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Simmons shot 25 of 73 from the foul line in the playoffs. He played a combined 55 minutes, 47 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. He was 3 for 3 from the field and scored 15 points.
Morey politely declined to answer questions about Simmons after the draft.
“Frankly, I’m focused on the draft and the three guys excited to be here,” he said. “We’re back in the office (Friday) with the staff and have a lot of important work to do on the roster going forward.”
As for Springer, the Sixers selected the 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Springer does not turn 19 until September, so he doesn’t figure to have an immediate impact on the team.
Springer, whose father Gary starred at Iona College in New York in the 1980s, is known for his defense and spent one season with the Volunteers.
Springer led Tennessee in scoring with a 12.5 average and also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds. He shot 43.5 percent from 3-poinmt range but that statistic is deceiving because he was not a high volume shooter, making 20 of 46 from beyond the arc.
“Jaden is really exciting,” Morey said. “I know GMs get killed for talking about upside, but he’s not 19 yet. He was already a productive player at Tennessee. We feel good about his ability to be a 3-and-D player in this league. We all know how valuable they are.”
After the Springer selection, the Sixers added a pair of big men in the second round.
The Sixers also selected 6-11 Filip Petrusev, a 21-year-old from Serbia, with the No. 50 pick.
Petrusev starred at Gonzaga in 2019-20. He averaged 17.45 points and 7.9 rebounds and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year. He played professionally in Serbia last season.
The Sixers then picked 6-11 center Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky with the No. 53 pick.
Bassey, 20, was born in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. when he was 14 to further his basketball career. He averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds last season.
Like Springer, there is little chance Petrusev and Bassey will play key roles in the upcoming season. Petrusev will probably continue to play overseas.
“I view the draft as the really important blocking and tackling that you (do) if you’re going to have a consistent winner like we plan to have here in Philly,” Morey said. “Generally, these players don’t pan out in year one. It’s years two, three or four where they pan out.”
