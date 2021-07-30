Daryl Morey speaks on 76ers draft and declines to elaborate on Ben Simmons

Morey declined to answer questions about Simmons after the draft.

“Frankly, I’m focused on the draft and the three guys excited to be here,” he said. “We’re back in the office (Friday) with the staff and have a lot of important work to do on the roster going forward.”

As for Springer, the Sixers selected the 6-foot-4 guard out of Tennessee with the No. 28 pick in the first round. Springer does not turn 19 until September, so he doesn’t figure to have an immediate impact on the team.

Springer, whose father, Gary, starred at Iona College in New York in the 1980s, is known for his defense. He spent one season with the Volunteers.

Springer led Tennessee in scoring with a 12.5 average. He also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 rebounds. Springer shot 43.5% from 3-poinmt range but he was not a high-volume shooter: He made 20 of 46 from beyond the arc.

“Jaden is really exciting,” Morey said. “I know GMs get killed for talking about upside, but he’s not 19 yet. He was already a productive player at Tennessee. We feel good about his ability to be a 3-and-D player in this league. We all know how valuable they are.”