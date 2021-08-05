Danny Green agrees to a two-year, $20 million deal to remain with the Sixers

LAS VEGAS — Danny Green is remaining with the 76ers.

The swingman agreed late Wednesday to a two-year, $20 million contract to stay with the team, a league source confirmed.

Green's "Inside The Green Room" cohost, Harrison Sanford, was first to report the agreement. It comes after Green and the Sixers were nowhere close to a deal that would keep him with the team during the first two days of the free-agency period. In addition, representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans were reaching out to him.

He turned down a two-year offer from the Cavs.

Sanford said the Sixers can opt out of the second year of Green's deal on July 1, 2022.

The Sixers acquired Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier on Dec. 8 from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick, Theo Maledon (the 34th pick in the draft), and the rights to Vasilije Micic.