Curry, Harris help 76ers hold off 4-win Magic 101-96

Franz Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, and Jalen Suggs had 17 before he left late in the fourth with a broken right thumb. He will miss "an extended period of time."

Last season's top regular-season team in the East, the Sixers were hit with injury and illness this season that left them sputtering along at .500 most of this year. Embiid missed nine games because of COVID-19 — it him so bad, he said he had "headaches worse than migraines" — and Harris and Danny Green were among the other Sixers out for games because of league protocols.

Throw in the season-long absence of All-Star Ben Simmons following his trade demand, and the Sixers have been out of sync in Rivers' second year on the bench.

Consider, the opening night lineup of Embiid-Harris-Green-Curry-Maxey started for only the seventh time this season (5-2).

"Now that everybody's back, we got to figure out how to get back to playing dominant basketball," Curry said.

For a while, the combo worked.

The Magic missed their first five 3s and the Sixers raced to a 31-19 lead.

But this was no blowout. And it was more proof that backed Rivers' belief the starting lineup needed more games together to get its groove back.