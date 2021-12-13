COVID issues prompt NBA to postpone Bulls' next 2 games

The NBA postponed the next two games for the Chicago Bulls due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, which placed 10 players in the league's health and safety protocols in a two-week period.

The Bulls were set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and then travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced.

Ten Bulls players have landed in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol since Dec. 1. The Bulls haven't been able to last 48 hours without a new player being yanked into quarantine, with four players entering the protocol this past weekend alone.

In only 13 days, the Bulls had more active players enter the COVID-19 protocol than any other team in the league: Coby White (Dec. 1), Javonte Green (Dec. 3), DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 5), Matt Thomas (Dec. 6), Derrick Jones Jr. (Thursday), Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson (Saturday), Zach LaVine and Tony Brown Jr. (Sunday) and Alize Johnson (Monday). Nikola Vučević also previously spent 11 days in isolation after testing positive Nov. 11.

Bulls broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington also entered the league's COVID-19 protocols in the last week.