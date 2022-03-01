Can Tobias Harris survive James Harden's arrival to the Sixers?

For all the anxiety wasted on Joel Embiid's compatibility with James Harden, and for all the concern wasted on Tyrese Maxey's development alongside James Harden, the most obvious misfit from the Sixers' deadline blockbuster was largely ignored.

Tobias Harris makes almost $36 million, and it ain't for his defense. Harris has averaged 18.7 points per game over the last six seasons, but he scored a total of 18 points in Harden's first two games with the 76ers. He missed 13 of his 18 shots.

For a player who has spent much of his 76ers tenure looking lost and irrelevant, he looked more lost and irrelevant than ever.

The Sixers won both games. Predictably, Harden and Embiid proved themselves to be the best Sixers combination since Dr. J got Moses. Maxey, pushed from the point to his natural spot at shooting guard, thrived.

So should Harris.

He should be the player who turns the Sixers into a dominant team in the Eastern Conference: a fourth weapon; the X-factor; a player who makes the team truly "unstoppable," as Embiid said. To that end, Rivers, Harden, Embiid and Maxey have to figure out how to get more from Harris.

They're trying.

Harden scolded Harris after he refused to shoot Sunday at the Knicks. "There were opportunities where Tobias had four or five catch-and-shoot opportunities that he passed up and (tried) to dribble past somebody," Harden said.

Rivers wasn't pleased, either.

"We ran a play, I think in the beginning of the third, he should've come off and he had a shot, and he kinda hesitated," Rivers said. "But it'll come. This is Game 2."

Rivers also added, "He's got to get his rhythm back."

The Sixers have 22 games remaining. Harden's still a superstar, and Embiid's the MVP favorite, but Harden's 32 and Embiid's 27 going on 37. They're going to need a game or two off down the stretch. Harris needs to be ready to earn his money. He won't be worth much if he remains a spectator.

Nothing new

We've seen Harris turn inert in the past. We've seen him find a lonely spot on the floor, occupy it and watch the action. So far, he's been hanging out at the 3-point line, observing Embiid and Harden either pick-and-roll or play a two-man game from wing to post.

He's the most expensive statue in Philly. Pretty soon, pigeons are going to start pooping on him.

We saw this version of Tobias most clearly in 2019. Jimmy Butler and Embiid became the entire offensive show for the 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Toronto. Harris averaged 14.0 points, shot 38.0% from the floor and made just 27.9% of his 3s as the third option. Now, he's the fourth.

This isn't all Harris' fault. Blame Doc, too.

Rivers is going to the Hall of Fame because, historically, he's good at blending elite players.

He meshed the original Big Three in Boston, settling Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen into roles that resulted in a title in their first season together. Rivers averaged nearly 51 wins over seven seasons with a Clippers franchise that, at different times, featured the disparate personalities and talents of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick — and, briefly, Tobias Harris.

Of course, in Harris' 87 games over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Clippers, he often served as the primary half-court option and averaged 20.3 points per game. That's why the Sixers traded for him at the 2019 deadline. With Ben Simmons on the team, they needed more half-court firepower for the playoffs. However, Harris seldom has thrived as an ancillary option. This must change.

With Harris on the floor, especially in the absence of Embiid, Rivers needs to run plays designed to incorporate Harris. He's a rhythm player. His game is better suited to 2002 than 2022, but so is DeMar DeRozan's and he's an MVP candidate for the second-place Bulls.

No doubt, there is space for a classic scorer in today's NBA. But is there space on the Sixers?

Absolutely, if Harris is properly managed. He needs to produce in three areas.

Three-step drop

No. 1: Harris has to hit open three-pointers, because he will be open. He's made 4-of-11 so far, which isn't terrible, but it's not good enough. Harris has been an above-average three-point shooter the past four seasons, and this year's .347 mark is right on the NBA average (which plunged this season either due to a ball change, from Spalding to Wilson, or due to the league's initiative calling fewer offense-initiated fouls).

No. 2: He's got to find chemistry with Harden in the absence of Embiid. So far, with Embiid off the court and Harris on it, he and Harden haven't really clicked. Understandable, since perimeter players usually need a longer assimilation period; lobs and entry passes to 7-foot-2 centers are far easier to execute than no-look passes to smallish power forwards. And remember, while he's a very good passer, Harden isn't a true, pure point guard in the Chris Paul mold. Given his enormous basketball I.Q., Harden should be able to figure this out, even at age 32. He's figured out everything else.

No. 3: He's gotta want it. Harris needs to flash, and slash, and impose himself. He has to demand the ball, especially when the opposition schemes to minimize the Beast and the Beard. Harris has deferred far too often since he landed in Philly.

He makes $36 million.

Play like it.

