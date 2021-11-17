Bogdanovic scores 27 to lead Jazz to 120-85 rout of 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY — Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 27, including five 3-pointers, to power the Utah Jazz to a 120-85 rout of the depleted Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

The Jazz had lost four of five games and needed their traditionally tough defense to return. Against this version of the 76ers, it wasn't clear how much of it had to do with Utah's guarding prowess or Philadelphia's ineptitude.

The 76ers shot 37% and only grabbed six offensive rebounds off all those misses. That allowed the Jazz to get into their sets early and produce easy looks.

Shake Milton scored 18 and Tyrese Maxey added 16 for the 76ers, who have lost five straight games for the first time since December 2017.

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle remain in the league's health and safety protocols and were not with the team. Embiid has missed five games now and Thybulle has sat six games, which has corresponded to a significant dip in defensive efficiency.

Utah went 11 for 19 from 3-point range in the second and third quarters combined to push the lead to as many as 31.