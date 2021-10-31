Ben Simmons works out at 76ers’ Camden facility, but still no timetable for him to play

“I think it’s going to be a team decision,” coach Doc Rivers said of determining when Simmons returns to play. “But, again, I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

Rivers said he’s communicating with Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, but that those conversations are more on a personal level.

Simmons hasn’t done any five-on-five scrimmages. The fifth-year veteran is doing a lot of medical stuff, Rivers said.

And his fate appears to be in a holding pattern.

Simmons wants to be moved, but the Sixers are adamant about not trading him just to make a trade. They’re trying to win a championship and believe they’re in a better position to win one with him on the roster. So they’re not going to trade him for “role players.” The Sixers want to get a difference-maker in return. The problem is there are not a lot of difference-makers available, especially ones capable of getting the Sixers to the NBA Finals.

But the longer it takes for Simmons to play or get traded, the more it seems the team’s championship aspirations are a far-fetched fantasy.