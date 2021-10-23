Ben Simmons vs. the Sixers joins T.O. vs. the Eagles on list of infamous Philly feuds

In an online vote last December, users of Dictionary.com selected unprecedented as 2020′s Word of the Year, and Ben Simmons and the people covering his standoff with the 76ers appear committed to having the champ repeat in 2021.

If you don't describe Simmons' holdout — with four years and more than $146 million left on his contract, with all the plot twists this past week — as unprecedented, you're not reaching for the quick and easy cliché that went from describing 19 months and counting of societal upheaval to describing a self-centered man-child's quest for peace of mind.

In and around Philadelphia, we know better. We've seen this before. Sure, no NBA player with as many years and as much money remaining on his contract had previously refused to suit up for his team. But Simmons is not the first star athlete here to challenge a franchise to see who is the hawk and who is the dove. He's just the latest. Here are three of his most famous, or infamous ... precedents ... and let's just say that it's interesting to look back at these episodes now, years later.

Dick Allen