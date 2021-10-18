Ben Simmons' status for 76ers' opener Wednesday remains unclear

The second unit — Niang, Isaiah Joe, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, and Andre Drummond — wore blue jerseys during practice. Some nonrotation players such as rookies Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry put on red pinnies for that drill. Simmons, who dribbled the ball on the baseline for much of the viewing period, wore a white cutoff sweatshirt — the same attire Harris wore while running with the rest of the first-unit players, who all wore gray practice jerseys.

Simmons again declined to speak to the media Monday, leaving Rivers and teammates to field a bevy of questions about Simmons’ on-court performance and team vibe since he returned. Simmons left the court immediately after the end-of-practice huddle breakdown, while many of his teammates hung around for individual work as normal.

When asked about Simmons’ return potentially disrupting chemistry, Rivers said, “I’m not that concerned right now with it.”

Niang, a newcomer this season, added, “We’ve welcomed him in. … I don’t think anything has really changed.”

Maxey, who is also represented by Klutch Sports and has known Simmons since before he was drafted, said, “Friendships are bigger than basketball, bigger than the profession.”