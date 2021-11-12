Ben Simmons makes appearance at Sixers' latest film session at Wells Fargo Center, as agent says team tactics are worsening his mental illness

There was a Ben Simmons sighting Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The disgruntled point guard was on hand for the Philadelphia 76ers' film study before his teammates faced the Toronto Raptors.

"I honestly didn't know, but he was," coach Doc Rivers said before the game. "He was in the back, but I didn't see him."

Simmons, who requested a trade, has yet to play this season due to being mentally unable to play. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told The Athletic on Thursday the team's recent actions have worsened his mental illness.

Paul said the team wants to consider Simmons mentally ready to play regardless of what he tells the team's mental health therapist.

"I truly believe the fines, the targeting, the negative publicity shines on the issue," Paul said. "That's very unnecessary and has furthered the mental health issue to Ben. Either you help Ben, or come out and say he's lying. Which one is it?"

A team official denied that the Sixers were forcing Simmons to return or accusing him of lying. The team wants him to partake in all team activities until they receive information from Simmons or its mental health therapist that would make it impossible for him to play.