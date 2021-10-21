Ben Simmons isn't the only problem looming for the 76ers: Must Win

So, the obvious answer is to trade Simmons for a perimeter creator.

But Morey said on the radio that Philadelphia can currently trade Simmons only for role players.

Of course, that's the market. Does anybody watch the games? The No. 1 skill in the NBA today is shooting, and Simmons doesn't shoot. Opponents don’t guard him in the playoffs.

The 76ers need to stop overvaluing Simmons. The only way they get back the player they need to be a playoff success is by packaging Simmons with a Maxey or Mattise Thybulle and draft picks.

It’s hard to believe the Sixers think they are going to trade a player they benched in the fourth quarter of a Game 7 straight up for a super star, but that’s what Morey said on the radio.

“People should buckle in, this is going to go a long time,” he said. “If we can trade Ben Simmons for a difference maker, we will do it”

It's fine for the Sixers to talk tough, but there's something else looming over this situation.

Sixers center Joel Embiid is in his prime. But he’s 27 with an injury history. Who knows how long his championship window is open?