Ben Simmons isn't the only problem looming for the 76ers: Must Win

The Ben Simmons saga escalated again Thursday.
The Athletic and ESPN reported that Simmons showed up at the Philadelphia 76ers' training facility in Camden complaining of a back injury.
Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Simmons is not mentally ready to play and is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time, including Friday’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Simmons is expected to discuss his playing status with 76ers officials at Friday morning’s shootaround.
Later in the day, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey appeared on the Mike Missanelli show on 97.5 FM The Fanatic and said the 76ers are in for the long haul.
“You’re gonna think I’m kidding,” Morey said. “I’m not. This could be four years (the length of Simmons' contract).”
Thursday’s events came after Simmons got thrown out of practice Tuesday and was suspended by the team for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans (a 117-96 Philadelphia win).
All of the above is irrelevant.
Sure, it’s interesting to chat about with friends, and it’s great fodder for sports talk radio, but in the end it's just a lot of noise.
The 76ers don’t have a Simmons problem.
They have a nobody-can-create-offense-in-the-fourth-quarter-of-a-playoff-game problem.
That’s why Philadelphia has been unable to advance past the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs the past four years.
Simmons doesn’t solve that problem. In fact, he’s the primary reason it exists.
In the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors, Simmons played a combined 51 minutes, 35 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. He was 4 for 6 from the field and scored 10 points.
In last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons played a combined 55:47 in the fourth quarter. He was 3 for 3 from the field and scored 15 points.
Notice a pattern?
These statistics make one wonder why the 76ers seem so determined to welcome Simmons back to the court.
The 76ers have a playoff shot creation problem with or without Simmons, as their roster is currently constituted.
Second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey is a promising player, but does anybody really think he can have the ball in his hands in a Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks or Brooklyn Nets next spring?
So, the obvious answer is to trade Simmons for a perimeter creator.
But Morey said on the radio that Philadelphia can currently trade Simmons only for role players.
Of course, that's the market. Does anybody watch the games? The No. 1 skill in the NBA today is shooting, and Simmons doesn't shoot. Opponents don’t guard him in the playoffs.
The 76ers need to stop overvaluing Simmons. The only way they get back the player they need to be a playoff success is by packaging Simmons with a Maxey or Mattise Thybulle and draft picks.
It’s hard to believe the Sixers think they are going to trade a player they benched in the fourth quarter of a Game 7 straight up for a super star, but that’s what Morey said on the radio.
“People should buckle in, this is going to go a long time,” he said. “If we can trade Ben Simmons for a difference maker, we will do it”
It's fine for the Sixers to talk tough, but there's something else looming over this situation.
Sixers center Joel Embiid is in his prime. But he’s 27 with an injury history. Who knows how long his championship window is open?
No matter how the Simmons situation is resolved, it had better quickly lead to a player who can create in the postseason and team with Embiid to contend for a title.
If it doesn’t the 76ers might just find themselves with an Embiid problem.
And unlike the current Simmons’ dilemma, that won’t be irrelevant.
