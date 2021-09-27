Ben Simmons dominates 76ers media day even though he's not there

If Simmons does not report, Tyrese Maxey will probably start at point guard. The second year player averaged 8 points and 15.3 minutes per game last season.

Some fans think Maxey can be the player who creates shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games. But does he have the experience to handle that role in the postseason?

“That kid works,” Rivers said, “and it's rare that you see a guy with the talent that he has, raw talent, and the work that he puts in. It's rare that that doesn't turn into success. I mean he just has all the ingredients for, in my opinion, to turn out to be a heck of a basketball player for us for a long time.”

The Sixers other option is to trade Simmons for a shot creator.

"In terms of what trades or non trades,” Morey said. “I only have one focus, and that's to do what gives us the best chance to win a championship."

Simmons will not be a physical presence in training camp, but the noise around Simmons will be a part of the Sixers' journey this season, according to Rivers. Sixers players could also find their names mention in potential Simmons trades.