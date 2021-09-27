Ben Simmons dominates 76ers media day even though he's not there

The Philadelphia 76ers begin training camp Tuesday with two problems
The first is Ben Simmons.
The second is that the team still has not addressed its biggest weakness – an inability to score in the halfcourt in playoff games.
Simmons well-publicized hold out was the No. 1 topic during team’s media day at the team's Camden training facility Monday.
Sixers president of basketball Daryl Morey said he’s optimistic the Simmons’ hold out can be resolved. He said he watched Sunday night football and saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers lead the Green Bay Packers to victory. Much was made before this football season that Rodgers wanted to play for a new team.
“I think there's a lot of hope,” Morey said. “I watched last night a player (Rodgers) lead their team to victory where 1000 pounds of digital ink were spilled on how much he would never play for that team again so look, every situation is different, but we have a lot of optimism that we can make it work here.”
But Morey also indicated the team will take action against Simmons, who can be fined for not reporting. Simmons still has four years left on a five-year contract that pays him a total of $169.65 million.
“We’re not going to talk about the specifics of fines and things like that,” Morey said. "But I will say it's pretty, very clearly spelled out in the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and his contract what happens.”
Morey said Simmons and his representatives asked for a trade shortly after last season ended. The Sixers finished 49-23 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but lost a seven-game series to the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semifinals last season.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Morey were asked about the specific reasons why Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. Recent media reports have said that Simmons doesn’t want to play in front of Philadelphia fans.
“It's a tough answer because it wasn't as clear as we probably would want it,” Rivers said. “It's tough to play here, but then (Simmons) didn't say that. But, you know you got to assume that's probably part of it. And I can't say he said that. That's just an assumption.”
The Simmons situation escalated after the loss to the Hawks.
Simmons shot 34 percent (25 for 73) from the foul line during the postseason. Simmons went 3 for 3 from the floor in the fourth quarter of the seven Atlanta games. He did not take a shot in the fourth quarter of the series’ final four games. The Sixers inability to score in the fourth quarter is the primary reason why they have been unable to advance past the second round of the playoffs in the Simmons-Joel Embiid era.
After the Game 7 loss to the Hawks, Rivers answered I don’t know when asked if he thought Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team.
Rivers said Monday that his “intent” was not to answer that question.
“There's sometimes called intent when you talk,” Rivers said. “And clearly, clearly what I said was, ‘Guys, I'm not answering that, I don't know right now.’ I wouldn't answer any question … we just finished the game seven.”
Embiid said after the game seven loss that the turning point came in the fourth quarter when Simmons passed up an open dunk to pass to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled on his shot attempt and made 1 of 2 free throws.
Embiid on Monday said he did not regret those comments.
"What did I actually say?" Embiid said. "I was asked a question what was the turning point of the game and I really believe that was the turning point of the game. If there's anybody that should be mad, it's me calling freaking Matisse out for missing a freaking free throw. But we all talk about it, we all joke about it, we know we've got to be better.”
Embiid said he’s disappointed with how the Simmons situation has unfolded.
“In the regular season we've been so good, and so dominant, that we know it's working,” Embiid said. “I'm disappointed that we're in this situation. ... I'm just disappointed he's not here, because he knows it, too. He knows we can win together."
If Simmons does not report, Tyrese Maxey will probably start at point guard. The second year player averaged 8 points and 15.3 minutes per game last season.
Some fans think Maxey can be the player who creates shots for himself and teammates in the fourth quarter of playoff games. But does he have the experience to handle that role in the postseason?
“That kid works,” Rivers said, “and it's rare that you see a guy with the talent that he has, raw talent, and the work that he puts in. It's rare that that doesn't turn into success. I mean he just has all the ingredients for, in my opinion, to turn out to be a heck of a basketball player for us for a long time.”
The Sixers other option is to trade Simmons for a shot creator.
"In terms of what trades or non trades,” Morey said. “I only have one focus, and that's to do what gives us the best chance to win a championship."
Simmons will not be a physical presence in training camp, but the noise around Simmons will be a part of the Sixers' journey this season, according to Rivers. Sixers players could also find their names mention in potential Simmons trades.
“This is ours right now we have to own it,” Rivers said. “We have to live our way through it. And we have to do our best to get through.”
Unfortunately for the Sixers, their, 2021-22 journey can’t start until the Simmons situation is resolved.”
