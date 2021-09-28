Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the Sixers has 'run its course'

The Ben Simmons saga was bound to add another twist.

One day after Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid spoke about wanting to re-unite with Simmons, The Athletic reported that the feeling wasn't mutual. A league source confirmed Simmons' sentiment.

"It's has run its course," a source told The Athletic.

A source close to the situation told The Inquirer on Tuesday morning that Simmons' tenure in Philadelphia "is done. He's not coming back."

The source also noted Simmons was never going to meet with teammates last week in Los Angeles because his decision already had been made.

The Sixers planned to take a jet to meet with Simmons and attempt to persuade him to commit to playing for the Sixers this season. However, they were instructed not to come because Simmons did not want to meet with them.

"He had already closed the book," the source said.

But during Monday's media day, Sixers players, coach Doc Rivers and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey all said they want Simmons back.

A source confirmed that the Sixers' words failed to produce the expected effect within Simmons' camp.