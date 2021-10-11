Ben Simmons apparently set to rejoin 76ers, according to ESPN

Look who’s back in Philadelphia.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Ben Simmons is ending his holdout and returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. Wojnarowski said Simmons had reported to Wells Fargo Center to take a COVID-19 test Monday night. The test began the process of Simmons returning to the team.
Wojnarowski also reported that the Sixers were in constant contact with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul, but the club was unaware that Simmons was arriving in Philadelphia on Monday. Simmons showed up out of the blue at Wells Fargo to take the COVID-19 test before Philadelphia hosted the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game.
Simmons had reportedly been fined more than $1 million and was facing additional hefty fines if he continued not to report. He had missed training camp and the start of the preseason in an effort to force a trade.
The question now is how will Simmons be received by his teammates
“There’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward,” center Joel Embiid told reporters at Wells Fargo after Monday’s game. “We are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. So, you know, getting him back gives us the best chance to win so that's what I'm going (to) go with."
Both Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers had maintained throughout the preseason that they wanted Simmons to return to the team.
“We’re a better team with him then with out,” Embiid said. “I’m happy that things have resolved and we can move on and try to be a better team.”
Simmons still has four years left on a five-year contract that pays him a total of $169.65 million. Morey said Simmons and his representatives asked for a trade shortly after last season ended. The Sixers finished 49-23 and were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but lost a seven-game series to the Atlanta Hawks in the conference semifinals.
Simmons is a three-time All Star and a two-time member of the NBA All Defense Team.
But he shot 34% (25 for 73) from the foul line during the postseason. Simmons went 3 for 3 from the floor in the fourth quarter of the seven Atlanta games. He did not take a shot in the fourth quarter of the series’ final four games.
The Sixers’ inability to score in the fourth quarter is the primary reason why they have been unable to advance past the second round of the playoffs in the Simmons-Joel Embiid era.
