Ben Simmons apparently set to rejoin 76ers, according to ESPN

Look who’s back in Philadelphia.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Ben Simmons is ending his holdout and returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. Wojnarowski said Simmons had reported to Wells Fargo Center to take a COVID-19 test Monday night. The test began the process of Simmons returning to the team.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Sixers were in constant contact with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul, but the club was unaware that Simmons was arriving in Philadelphia on Monday. Simmons showed up out of the blue at Wells Fargo to take the COVID-19 test before Philadelphia hosted the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game.

Simmons had reportedly been fined more than $1 million and was facing additional hefty fines if he continued not to report. He had missed training camp and the start of the preseason in an effort to force a trade.

The question now is how will Simmons be received by his teammates

“There’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward,” center Joel Embiid told reporters at Wells Fargo after Monday’s game. “We are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. So, you know, getting him back gives us the best chance to win so that's what I'm going (to) go with."