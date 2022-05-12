Atlantic City Gambits continue their playoff push at home Friday

The Atlantic City Gambits will return to action 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts the Reading Rebels at Atlantic City High School.
The Gambits (9-4) are in second place in The Basketball League’s Northeast Division. Reading (7-9) is in seventh place.
The Gambits feature 2006 Atlantic City graduate Frank Turner, a point guard who averages 11 assists and 15.5 points per game.
The Basketball League features 44 teams in six divisions and a regular season that finishes at the end of this month. The top three teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
