Assistant Dave Joerger leaving Sixers to have cancer treatment

Joerger agreed to join Rivers' coaching staff with the Sixers on Oct. 15, 2020. The hiring came after he interviewed for the Pacers' head-coaching job. He had head-coaching stints with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, compiling a 245-247 record in six seasons.

In Philly, he runs the Sixers' offense.

"It's sad, it hurts," Tyrese Maxey said after learning about Joerger's diagnosis. "But his spirit is extremely high. When someone is going through something, but their spirit is high, it makes you believe in them and trust in them, and really have faith in them."

Maxey immediately dropped his head when hearing the news. But Joerger, explaining that he'll be fine, made the second-year point guard happy. Maxey then hugged the assistant and told the coach he's praying for him.

Joerger informed Rivers around eight weeks ago about the diagnosis. He wanted to keep it between him, Rivers and one other person.

"He's going to beat it," Rivers said. "He's a tough dude. The team is behind him. We are going to do whatever we can to support him.

"You know the players were pretty emotional about it."

Rivers, who was moved by the announcement, said the scene in the locker room was a tough one.