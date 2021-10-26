Analysis: Popovich still coaching because he's still having fun

All that said, if anything, the gold medal didn't leave Popovich thinking there was no stone left to turn. It seemed to reinvigorate him.

"We were proud, we wanted to do it for him and help him do it," said Udoka, now in his first season coaching the Boston Celtics. "And so, to see the relief and get that monkey off his back, so to speak, it was a great time for all of us. So many hours spent behind the scenes, grinding away and trying to figure out how to make that team the best."

Udoka is an example of how deep the ties run in Popovich's very small circle of trust. When Udoka got hired by the Celtics, Popovich said he'd understand if Udoka left his role with the U.S. team to go focus on the new task in Boston.

Udoka had a staff to hire, summer league to oversee, roster decisions to help make. Popovich didn't want to stand in the way of any of that. Udoka didn't need long to recommit to the U.S. team.

"For me, it was a no-brainer," Udoka said.

Hardy could have found other things to do this summer. Engelland and Van Gundy, too. So could the likes of Miami's Erik Spoelstra, Gonzaga's Mark Few and Orlando's Jamahl Mosley, all of whom were part of the U.S. camp in Las Vegas and were in every meeting with Popovich before the team left for Japan.