76ers suspend Simmons; Embiid says 'I don't care about that man, honestly'

Ben Simmons created months of controversy when he passed up a dunk during Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

It turns out that was nothing.

Simmons' feud with the Philadelphia 76erts escalated Tuesday at the team's Camden facility when coach Doc Rivers threw Simmons out of practice for being a “distraction.” The team then suspended Simmons for conduct detrimental to the team, meaning he will miss Wednesday night’s season opener in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

All this came on the day Simmons was set to speak to the media at the team’s Camden training facility.

"I just thought he was a distraction," Rivers said to reporters after practice. "He didn't want to do what everybody else was doing. It was early, and it wasn't a big deal. I just told him he should leave then, and we went on with practice."

Sixers center Joel Embiid reacted to the situation with stronger words, saying it wasn’t his or any player's job “to babysit” Simmons.

“At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly,” Embiid said. “He does whatever he wants. I'm only focused on what we've been doing. As a team, we're going to be fine."”

