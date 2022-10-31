 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering

  • 0
Bucks 76ers Basketball

The 76ers' P.J. Tucker saves a ball from going out of bounds during an Oct. 20 game against the Bucks in Philadelphia.

 Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves.

The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. June 30.

Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers were able to sign Tucker to the full mid-level exception and House to the bi-annual exception because star guard James Harden declined his $47.4 million option and agreed to be paid about $14.5 million less this coming season to give the 76ers flexibility in signing players.

If Harden had opted in before his June 30 deadline, Philadelphia would have had a much more difficult time finding the money to lure free agents.

People are also reading…

"The Philadelphia 76ers fully cooperated with the NBA's investigation and acknowledge the league's ruling," the team said in a statement. "We're moving forward, focused on the season ahead."

The Sixers are hoping to make a run at the NBA title with a roster led by Joel Embiid and Harden. Tucker was brought in to be the defensive difference-maker the team lacked last season.

The NBA approved stiffer penalties for tampering in 2019. It stripped a draft pick from both the Chicago Bulls for early contact with Lonzo Ball and the Miami Heat for doing the same with Kyle Lowry in summer 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News