76ers-Raptors playoff series at a glance

Season series: Raptors, 3-1.
Story line: Philadelphia won’t have standout defender Matisse Thybulle available for the games in Toronto because of his vaccination status and Canadian rules when it comes to the virus. That will obviously not help the 76ers’ cause. The Raptors don’t have someone who can stop Joel Embiid, because nobody does, but Philly’s big man might have to be exceptional in this series. Raptors coach Nick Nurse proved during Toronto’s run to the 2019 title that he’s not afraid to take risks. Expect some.
Key matchup: Philadelphia’s James Harden vs. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet. They are the dominant guards, they are the quarterbacks, and they will likely dictate how things go for both clubs.
Prediction: Raptors in 7.
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.