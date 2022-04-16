76ers-Raptors playoff series at a glance

Story line: Philadelphia won’t have standout defender Matisse Thybulle available for the games in Toronto because of his vaccination status and Canadian rules when it comes to the virus. That will obviously not help the 76ers’ cause. The Raptors don’t have someone who can stop Joel Embiid, because nobody does, but Philly’s big man might have to be exceptional in this series. Raptors coach Nick Nurse proved during Toronto’s run to the 2019 title that he’s not afraid to take risks. Expect some.