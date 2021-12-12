76ers delay Stephen Curry's 3-point record bid, beat Warriors 102-93

Curry would have loved to set the at home. He needed 16 to set the record Wednesday against Portland Trail Blazers but hit six.

"The record's going to happen at some point soon. No reason to force anything," Kerr said.

Embiid heard "MVP! MVP!" chants and made all 11 free throws as he rallied the Sixers past the Warriors. The Sixers outscored the Warriors 32-20 in the fourth quarter. Tobias Harris scored 16 points.

The Warriors — just 12 of 48 from 3-point range — are ready for Curry to set the record and move on from the hype surrounding his pursuit of Allen's mark.

"I think it's hanging over the world. We all want to see it," Warriors star Draymond Green said.

Nobody has made more 3-pointers for one team, or in one season, or in one postseason. He already has passed Allen for the most 3s when including playoffs.

Curry's best in one game is 13. He holds the NBA season mark with 402 in 2015-16 and has topped 300 four times in a career that dates to 2009 when he was drafted out of Davidson. He has played in 787 games, while Allen hit 2,973 over 1,3000 games when he retired in 2014.

TIP-INS