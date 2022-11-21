 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
76ERS

76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot

  • 0
Timberwolves 76ers Basketball

The Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards knocks the ball away from the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during Saturday's game.

 Chris Szagola, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries.

The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, also will miss Wednesday’s game in Charlotte.

The Sixers said Monday that Embiid’s status beyond those absences will be evaluated “in the coming days.”

Embiid was injured late in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court. Embiid lay on his back as he was checked out by a trainer. He hobbled to the bench but stayed in the game.

People are also reading…

Embiid limped through the rest of the game but had 32 points and nine rebounds and made 18 of 20 free throws.

“Hopefully, somehow it feels better, but we’ll see,” Embiid said afterward.

The Sixers have scuffled this season amid all the absences and are just 8-8. Harden hoped to return early next month and Maxey could miss at least a month with their foot injuries.

Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a win last week against Utah. Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

Embiid scored the fifth-most points in franchise history. Wilt Chamberlain holds the top three spots with 68 in 1967, 65 in 1966 and 62 in 1966. Allen Iverson scored 60 in 2005.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo and moved it out of the way and the employee moved it back. Antetokounmpo had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing down.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News