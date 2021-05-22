5 questions facing the Sixers as they begin their playoffs

The time is now for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Sixers (49-23) are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They begin the playoffs by hosting the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards (35-39) at 1p.m. Sunday in Game 1 of best-of-seven first-round series.
Philadelphia seeks its first NBA Finals appearance since 2001 and its first title since 1983.
“Here we are. It's a great opportunity,” forward Tobias Harris said. “To be on this special of a team is a blessing, and this is the opportunity that we have to do something great."
This is the Sixers’ fourth straight playoff appearance. They lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018 and 2019 and were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics last season.
This year, with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on the other side of the bracket, there could be a price to pay if Philadelphia doesn’t at least reach the Eastern Conference finals.
“For me and this team, we got to take it as this could be the last opportunity we get to play with each other,” guard Ben Simmons said. “That’s how we got to look at every game. We got to go out there and play like it’s our last.”
Philadelphia won all three of its games against the Wizards this season: 113-107 on Dec. 23; 141-136 on Jan. 6; and 127-101 on March 12.
Sixers center Joel Embiid averaged 30 points and nearly 10 rebounds in the three games. Wizards guard Bradley Beal averaged 36.7 points against Philadelphia and scored 60 in in the Jan. 6 game.
Washington began the season 5-15, but the Wizards are 18-7 in their last 25. They secured the No. 8 seed by splitting their two games in the play-in tournament, losing to the Boston Celtics 118-100 on Tuesday but beating the Indiana Pacers 142-115 on Thursday.
In Beal and Russell Westbrook, the Wizards feature one of the NBA’s most dynamic backcourts. Both are capable of taking over a game.
“On one hand, you’ve got (Westbrook) pushing the ball up the floor, putting a ton of pressure (on us). Trying to be the most physical guard in the series,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “And then you have Bradley: He’s just a flamethrower. So, you have to deal with both. It’s not one or the other. It’s both.”
As for the Sixers, how far they go in the playoffs will be determined in large part by the answers to the following five questions:
Can Embiid stay healthy for an entire playoff run?
The center averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds and is one of the three finalist for this season’s MVP.
If Embiid is healthy, few, if any, NBA teams have an answer for him offensively or defensively.
He wasn’t completely healthy for the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Embiid missed the first two games of first-round series against the Miami Heat in 2018 with a fractured orbital bone of his left eye. He missed just one game during the 2019 playoffs but battled a balky knee and a flu-like illness.
Embiid knows what is expected of him and the rest of the Sixers.
“At the end of the day, it’s all good but you have to go out and prove why you were the No. 1 seed,” Embiid said. “You have to go in the playoffs and win the whole thing.”
Can Simmons score in the fourth quarter?
Simmons' inability or unwillingness to shoot from the perimeter can be an annoyance during he regular season.
In the playoffs, it can be liability.
The average distance of Simmons’ field-goal attempts in the 2018 playoffs was 4.2 feet. That number dropped to 2.9 feet in the 2019 playoffs.
Opponents lay off Simmons and cut off his dribble penetration because they know he won’t shoot from the perimeter. This makes it difficult for Simmons to create shots for himself and teammates.
This especially true in the fourth quarter when the pace slows.
The last time we saw Simmons in the playoffs was the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Toronto Raptors (He missed last season’s playoffs with a knee injury).
Simmons played a combined 51 minutes, 35 seconds in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. He was 4 for 6 from the field and scored 10 points.
The Sixers simply need more from Simmons when the game maters the most.
How valuable will Matisse Thybulle be?
With his uncanny ability to deflect passes and block perimeter shots, the 6-foot-5 Thybulle is acknowledged as one of the NBA best perimeter defenders.
It will be interesting to see how Thybulle’s game translates to the playoffs.
Will the postseason with its added emphasis on defense make Thybulle even more effective or will the Sixers be forced to ration his minutes because of his offensive limitations? Thybulle averaged 3.9 points and shot 30.1% from 3-point range in 20 minutes per game this season.
“He’s like a relief pitcher in some ways,” Rivers said to Sixers.com. “You throw him in to get stops, and that’s what he does. He’s gotten better offensively as well, and that’s going to be key for us in the playoffs.”
Is George Hill enough?
Early this season there was plenty of speculation that the Sixers would trade for James Harden.
He ended up in Brooklyn with the second-seeded Nets.
The Sixers' big move was to acquire point guard George Hill, who has averaged six points and 18.9 minutes in 16 games for Philadelphia.
Will the addition of the 35-year-old Hill be enough to put the Sixers over the top or should have team made a bigger in-season move?
Is Doc Rivers the right coach for the moment?
Rivers led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 championship. But his teams haven’t made it past the second round since 2013.
The Los Angeles Clippers fired Rivers after the Clippers squandered a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in last season’s Western Conference semifinals.
A successful Sixers playoff run could serve as redemption for Rivers.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
