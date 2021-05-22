5 questions facing the Sixers as they begin their playoffs

The time is now for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers (49-23) are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They begin the playoffs by hosting the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards (35-39) at 1p.m. Sunday in Game 1 of best-of-seven first-round series.

Philadelphia seeks its first NBA Finals appearance since 2001 and its first title since 1983.

“Here we are. It's a great opportunity,” forward Tobias Harris said. “To be on this special of a team is a blessing, and this is the opportunity that we have to do something great."

This is the Sixers’ fourth straight playoff appearance. They lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018 and 2019 and were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics last season.

This year, with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on the other side of the bracket, there could be a price to pay if Philadelphia doesn’t at least reach the Eastern Conference finals.

“For me and this team, we got to take it as this could be the last opportunity we get to play with each other,” guard Ben Simmons said. “That’s how we got to look at every game. We got to go out there and play like it’s our last.”