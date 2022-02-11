5 Ben Simmons events to remember, for better or worse

Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers tenure was rocky one.

One thing is for certain: It wasn’t boring.

Philadelphia chose him with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. His time with the team ended Thursday when Philadelphia traded Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond and couple of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Here are five notable events that will define Simmons’ 76ers legacy:

1. Simmons breaks right foot: Even before he had a chance to play in a preseason game, Simmons' 'time in Philadelphia seemed jinxed. He broke his right foot during a training camp scrimmage at Stockton University in Galloway Township on Sept. 30, 2016. The injury caused him to miss the entire season.

2. The dribble through the legs: All seemed right with the Simmons world in spring 2018. Simmons dominated as Philadelphia ended the regular season with 16 straight wins. One play symbolized Simmons' play during that stretch. He dribbled through his legs and then whipped a pass to wide-open JJ Redick for a 3-pointer as the Wells Fargo Center crowd roared in a 132-130 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 6.

3. Simmons in the summer: Each offseason, Simmons tantalized fans with social media videos and posts of him working out and shooting and sinking 3-point shots. Sadly, it never materialized on the court in actual games.

4. The non-dunk: This will be the play for which Simmons is remembered in Philadelphia. In the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons passed up a dunk late in the fourth quarter to pass to Matisse Thybulle, who was fouled on his shot attempt and made 1 of 2 free throws. After the loss, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said he was unsure when asked if he thought Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team. Joel Embiid said Simmons’ decision was the turning point of the defeat. It was the beginning of the end.

5. Gone from practice: After demanding a trade in the offseason, Simmons returned to the 76ers on Oct. 11. But on Oct. 19, Rivers threw Simmons out of practice after he declined to participate in a defensive drill. The only move left was for the team to trade him, which after months of rumors finally happened Thursday.

