Pitino seeks to make March Madness in MAAC this week in Atlantic City

Ask Rick Pitino about March and the memories roll off his tongue.

The Iona College men’s basketball coach led Kentucky to the 1996 NCAA championship and Louisville to the 2013 title. He is the only coach to lead three schools — Providence, Kentucky and Louisville — to the Final Four.

During a MAAC Zoom call last week, Pitino recalled walk-on Tim Henderson sinking critical 3-pointers in Louisville’s 2013 Final Four win over Wichita State. Pitino talked of West Virginia making 18 3-pointers in an Elite Eight game that Louisville hung on to win 93-85 in 2005.

And, of course, he remembered what many consider the greatest college basketball game ever played — Duke’s 104-103 win over Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional final at the Spectrum in Philadelphia.

“That was truly one of the great games of all time,” Pitino said. “It’s not just about victory. … So many incredible memories of so many years of March Madness.”

This week, Pitino, 69, arrives in Atlantic City looking to make more March memories as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall hosts the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s tournaments Tuesday through Saturday.

Top-seeded Iona (25-6) is the prohibitive favorite and the defending champion. The Gaels will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 seed Manhattan and ninth-seeded Rider. The semifinals are set for Friday night, and the championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday.

A member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Pitino is in his second season at Iona.

“We have a deep team,” Pitino said. “We have an experienced team.

Pitino’s presence brings more attention to the MAAC tournaments and Atlantic City. National sports shows are sure to show highlights of his team's games. Iona probably will be the MAAC’s biggest Atlantic City draw.

“Every year the MAAC is an exciting league, every single year,” Monmouth men's coach King Rice said. “There’s always great games leading up to the tournament. Now, we’ve added a Hall of Fame coach who has an outstanding team. The way Iona has played all season long, if you like good ball, you should just want to see that.”

As successful as Pitino’s coaching career has been on the court, he has experienced his fair share of controversy off the court.

Pitino parted ways with his Louisville in 2017 after recruiting scandals. The NCAA vacated the Cardinals' 2013 NCAA title. After leaving Louisville, Pitino coached professionally in Greece. Iona hired him in 2020.

These Gaels resemble many of Pitino’s past teams at least on the defensive end, where Pitino teams are known for a full-court press that creates havoc and causes numerous steals and deflections.

“Ever since I came back from Greece, we run Euro League offenses,” Pitino said. “Defensively, it’s pretty much the same. We’re playing really good defense. We’re winning off our defense.”

Iona this season has a notable nonconference win over Alabama and went 17-3 in the MAAC. There has been some speculation tthe Gaels could even earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they don’t win in Atlantic City this week. But that’s probably not the case after Iona’s 74-72 loss at Manhattan on Thursday.

“We’re just trying to win this tournament so there’s no doubt,” Pitino said. “I don’t want to go into Selection Sunday hoping for an at-large bid.”

Despite its impressive record, Iona has not dominated the MAAC. Ten of Gaels’ 17 conference wins have come by single digits.

“You’ve got guys who really get after it (in the MAAC),” Pitino said. “Inner-city kids that get after it. The only thing the MAAC doesn’t have that other conferences have is the legit 6-foot-11, big-time centers. But all the other positions they have.”

Pitino expects a festive atmosphere in Boardwalk Hall.

“Saint Peter’s is going down there with their fans saying, ‘Hey, we can win it,’ ” Pitino said. “Monmouth is going down there with their fans. We’re going to Atlantic City. Young people can go there and have some fun. Fans can go there and have some fun. It’s a fun place to have (the tournament). We’re going to come with a large contingent ourselves."

