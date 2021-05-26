Pat Croce rings the bell ahead of 76ers' Game 2

But like Croce says when Philadelphia sports fans think of him they think of the Sixers.

The memories of the 2001 team are still vivid for Croce.

What he remembers most about that playoff run is Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Allen Iverson scored 48 points in the 107-101 overtime win — Philadelphia’s only victory of the series. After sinking a shot from the corner, Iverson stepped over Lakers guard Tyronn Lue, who had fallen to the court trying to block Iverson’s shot.

Croce said both the 2001 team and this year’s Sixers are built around stars. Twenty years ago, it was the 6-foot Iverson. This season its 7-0 center Joel Embiid.

“A.I. and Joel Embiid,” Croce said. “A foot difference, but that talent is second to none. Pound for pound. Size for size.”

The 2001 Sixers captured the attention of the greater-Philadelphia region. The Sixers playoff games that year were must-see events.

The Sixers are hoping for a similar experience this year. In Wednesday’s press conference, Croce shared some “new-age” thoughts on 2001 and the possibility of that experience repeating in 2021.

“That year 2001 allowed people to realize they truly are positive of a high vibrational frequency,” Croce said. “They got to shine and share no matter color, creed, race, religion, sex, everyone. They might not have been a Sixers' fan, but they were a Philadelphia fan. There’s something about it that feels good within themselves. They can allow it to flourish again right now.”

