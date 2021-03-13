 Skip to main content
Ospreys score last 7 points of game to beat top-seeded TCNJ in NJAC semifinal
Ospreys score last 7 points of game to beat top-seeded TCNJ in NJAC semifinal

The College of New Jersey scored the game's first seven points.

Stockton University scored the final seven, and that's what mattered most.

Stockton beat previously undefeated TCNJ 65-58 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament men's basketball semifinal Friday night in Ewing Township.

The defending champion Lions raced out to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes, but the Ospreys (5-3) rallied back and eventually led by as many as 18 points, 42-24, before it was TCNJ's turn to rally.

But with the score tied at 58-all with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left, the Ospreys reeled off those final seven points to beat the Lions (7-1). Senior forward Tariq Baker hit a 3 to break the tie and ignite the Ospreys' game-clinching surge.

The fifth-seeded Ospreys, in the final for the second consecutive year, will play at No. 2 seed New Jersey City in the championship game at 8 p.m. next Friday.

Luciano Lubrano (Ocean City H.S.) scored a game-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Ospreys, who had lost their previous four meetings with TCNJ. Kyion Flanders (Wildwood) contributed 10 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Nick Duncsak also scored 10.

Stockton scored 19 points off 20 turnovers and made 10 3s. TCNJ struggled from 3-point range, making just 5 of 25 (20%). The Ospreys led 35-24 at halftime.

TCNJ missed its final five shots from the field, and the Ospreys got their last four points on free throws.

PJ Ringel led TCNJ with 14 points, followed by Anthony DiCaro with 12 and Jason Larranaga with 10.

Stockton and New Jersey City split their two regular-season games. Stockton won 85-73 Feb. 12 at home and lost 67-65 the next day at New Jersey City on a Denzel Banks buzzer-beater.

In last year's NJAC final, TCNJ beat Stockton 75-60.

