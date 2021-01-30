Oregon women's basketball program on pause due to COVID-19: Briefs

The No. 11 Oregon women's basketball team has postponed a pair of games during a program pause because of the Pac-12′s COVID-19 protocols.
The Ducks’ games Friday night at Utah and Sunday at Colorado have both been postponed. Oregon (11-3, 9-3) was coming off victories at home over Washington and Washington State last weekend.
Kylee Watson, a Mainland Regional High School graduate, is an Oregon freshman forward. She missed the Ducks' previous two games in concussion protocol after she took an elbow to the head during a practice.
-- Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.