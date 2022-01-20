 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma City takes on Charlotte, seeks to end 3-game slide
0 Comments
AP

Oklahoma City takes on Charlotte, seeks to end 3-game slide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (25-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 12-6 in home games. Charlotte averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.7.

The Thunder are 6-16 in road games. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.7 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 101.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (hip).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Favors: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP Was There: Bird beats Magic in 1st Finals showdown
Basketball

AP Was There: Bird beats Magic in 1st Finals showdown

BOSTON (AP) — June 12, 1984: The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-102 in Game 7 in the first NBA Finals between Boston’s Larry Bird and Los Angeles’ Magic Johnson. They would meet in the finals two more times, with the Lakers winning both. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Bird and the Celtics downing Johnson and the Lakers for the NBA title on June 12, 1984:

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News