Oklahoma City takes on Charlotte, seeks to end 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (25-20, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City looks to break its three-game slide with a win against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 12-6 in home games. Charlotte averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.7.

The Thunder are 6-16 in road games. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.6 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.7 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.