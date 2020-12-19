New-look 76ers ready to take the next step

Ben Simmons dribbled slowly up the floor in a preseason game against the Boston Celtics last week.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers rose from his chair, waived his arms and urged Simmons to move faster.
The 76ers host the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the season opener. Rivers wants Philadelphia to play at a faster pace in 2020-21. The Sixers ranked 19th of the 30 NBA teams in pace last season with an average of 99 possessions per 48 minutes.
“Just the pace alone puts pressure on other teams,” Rivers said. “What I’m trying to get our guys to understand with our size, we have size and pace that creates forces, and that makes us really tough to guard in the open floor.”
Simmons is at his best in the open floor. At 6-foot-10 and with his speed and agility, he’s tough to stop.
“I love that Doc's going to make me be aggressive and tell me to push the ball,” Simmons said. “He’s going to be on us and keep it real with us. It gives me confidence to play my game.”
The Sixers’ pace is just one thing to keep an eye on in 2020-21. What follows are four other story lines to follow:
Rivers’ impact
Rivers boasts an impressive coaching resume. He led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA title and the 2010 final.
But there are some blemishes. He oversaw a Los Angeles Clippers team that was the league’s biggest disappointment last season, squandering a 3-1 series lead and losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.
The hope with Philadelphia is that Rivers’ coaching record and his achievements as a former player give him the credibility to motivate Simmons and center Joel Embiid.
So far, it’s been nothing but rave reviews for Rivers with the Sixers.
'He's a hooper. He's played the game,” Simmons said, “so it's easy to relate to him.”
Let Shake be Shake
Past Rivers teams have featured high-scoring guards off the bench, such as Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford with the Clippers.
Shake Milton could play that role for the Sixers this season. He scored 19 points in 23 minutes and sank 3 of 6 from 3-point range against the Celtics in a preseason game Tuesday.
“I tell him literally every day to be Shake. Be Shake,” Rivers said after the Boston game. “I probably have said that 15 times already. And I thought tonight he did that. He was very comfortable, under control, didn’t force a lot of shots. He was fantastic.”
On Friday, Milton scored 15 and was 2 of 5 from 3-point range in a 113-107 win over the Pacers.
Milton appreciates the confidence Rivers is showing in him.
“Coming off the bench definitely has its perks,” Milton said. “Everyone wants to start, but (Rivers) putting the ball in my hands and challenging me to be aggressive and playing loose and free, it definitely feels good.”
Superman off the bench
Dwight Howard won the 2008 Slam Dunk contest, wearing a Superman costume. He was considered one of the NBA’s top players.
Now, the 35-year-old is coming off the bench as Joel Embiid’s backup. He is also supposed to provide some veteran leadership.
The 76ers have struggled defensively with Embiid on the bench in past seasons. The 6-foot-10 Howard should provide some rim protection.
On Friday, Howard started because Embiid was out with a non-COVID-19-related illness. Howard made all seven of his shots and grabbed four rebounds in 16 minutes.
“He’s probably in better shape than everybody on both teams,” Rivers said of Howard. “That’s just Dwight, running the floor every practice. I’ve been really impressed, I mean, I’ve heard about his work ethic, I’ve never seen it, and now coaching him, you see it. He is such a great example for everyone else, not just the bigs, but everybody on our team.”
Turnovers and adversity
The words coming out of Sixers camp this preseason have been nothing but positive.
But on Friday there was one glaring sign that things — at least at first — might not be so different from past seasons.
Philadelphia committed 26 turnovers against Indiana. All the miscues meant the Pacers took 30 more shots than the Sixers.
“We were getting pressured, and we didn’t handle it well, to be honest,” Rivers said. “I thought their pressure bothered us in the first half, and I thought they played in our airspace.”
Turnovers have been a problem in the past for Philadelphia. The 76ers averaged 14.2 turnovers per game last season, the ninth lowest average in the NBA. But they finished 25th with a 14.9 average in 2018-19.
Rivers gave the Sixers credit for committing 26 turnovers and still managing to beat the Pacers. Philadelphia rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit.
“You don’t speed up with pressure, you actually slow down versus pressure,” he said. “I thought the first half, we were trying to beat the pressure by going faster, but in the second half we allowed them to pressure us, and we took our time, and then we got every shot we wanted.”
Rivers said from afar it seemed as if the past few seasons that Philadelphia didn’t handle adversity well. He hopes Friday is a sign that it's changing.
“We won a game today where they had 30 extra shots. We had 26 turnovers,” Rivers said. “So you can look at that two ways. One, 'Holy God,' and then 'wow, we still won.' We fought through the struggle.”
The Sixers will find out if they can handle adversity beginning Wednesday.
