New-look 76ers ready to take the next step

Turnovers and adversity

The words coming out of Sixers camp this preseason have been nothing but positive.

But on Friday there was one glaring sign that things — at least at first — might not be so different from past seasons.

Philadelphia committed 26 turnovers against Indiana. All the miscues meant the Pacers took 30 more shots than the Sixers.

“We were getting pressured, and we didn’t handle it well, to be honest,” Rivers said. “I thought their pressure bothered us in the first half, and I thought they played in our airspace.”

Turnovers have been a problem in the past for Philadelphia. The 76ers averaged 14.2 turnovers per game last season, the ninth lowest average in the NBA. But they finished 25th with a 14.9 average in 2018-19.

Rivers gave the Sixers credit for committing 26 turnovers and still managing to beat the Pacers. Philadelphia rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit.

“You don’t speed up with pressure, you actually slow down versus pressure,” he said. “I thought the first half, we were trying to beat the pressure by going faster, but in the second half we allowed them to pressure us, and we took our time, and then we got every shot we wanted.”