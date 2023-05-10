Joel Embiid fumbled away the ball near the foul line at the shot clock expired in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics snatched the ball and dribbled toward what seemed to be a certain breakaway basket.

There was no reason for Embiid or anybody else on the Philadelphia 76ers to worry at that point. The Sixers had dominated Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and were up 104-89 with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game.

One more Boston basket wasn’t going to make a difference. The game, for all intents and purposes, had been over since the second quarter.

Embiid, however, chased Brown down and knocked the shot away before it hit the rim. It showed why Embiid won the MVP this season. Few 7-footers combine his size, speed, agility and power.

But more than that, the block summed up how the Sixers played in their 115-103 Game 5 road win, which gave Philadelphia a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“A play like that,” Embiid told reporters in Boston, “it kind of drains the energy from the crowd, from the (Celtics).”

EMBIID CHASEDOWN 😳The 76ers can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win in Game 6... Thursday, 7:30 PM ET on ESPN!#PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/uugmHZ7PLc — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2023

The play has a chance to have even more lasting ramifications.

It has the potential to symbolize the 76ers' entire postseason run and maybe the entire Embiid era.

The Sixers and Embiid’s past playoff futility is well documented and symbolized by two plays.

First, there’s Kawhi Leonard’s fadeaway buzzer-beater that bounced on the rim three times before falling through the net to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 win in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Secondly, there’s Ben Simmons passing up a wide-open dunk as the Atlanta Hawks beat the 76ers 103-96 in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

For Embiid’s play to wipe away the memories of Leonard and Simmons, the 76ers have to win Game 6 Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Easier said than done — maybe.

The Celtics are a veteran group. Don’t forget about last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 in Game 5 in Boston. The Celtics rallied and won Game 6 in Milwaukee 108-95 and Game 7 109-81 in Boston to win that series.

But these are not last year’s Celtics. These Celtics are reeling around looking for a place to comfortably fall.

Rookie coach Joe Mazzulla appears over his head.

Al Horford is doing his best John Starks impersonation, making just two of his last 14 3-point attempts.

Jayson Tatum was a combined 0 for 11 in the first quarters of Game 4 and 5. Boston hasn’t been able to recover from his slow starts.

Everyone knows what’s on the line Thursday.

The 76ers have a chance to make the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2001.

The block is Embiid’s moment. It's his version of Allen Iverson stepping over Ty Lue or Dr. J soaring from one side of the backboard to the other make an acrobatic layup.

If the 76ers win the series, 20 years from now when Embiid returns to whatever arena Philadelphia is playing in, the block is the first highlight shown on the scoreboard as the crowd roars for one of the most historic figures in all of Philly sports history.

If Boston rallies, it joins the Leonard shot and the Simmons non-dunk as another symbol of what might have been.