Monmouth edges Rider to reach MAAC men's final in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — George Papas made just one of his first seven shots Friday night.

But shooters keep shooting, especially when they’re graduate seniors from Jersey City.

Papas made nine foul shots in the final seconds to propel the Monmouth University men’s basketball team to a 72-68 win over Rider in a MAAC Tournament semifinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Monmouth will try to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006 with a win in Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game. St. Peter’s faced Quinnipiac in the late semifinal.

“I’m too good to miss free throws,” Papas said with a smile and some North Jersey confidence. “I work on them too much. I love the spotlight.”

Earlier in the second half, Papas made three straight jumpers — two of them 3-pointers — to give Monmouth the momentum.

“They are huge momentum shots, but I was just doing what I do and that’s play basketball,” said Papas, who played for Union Catholic High School. “I was getting frustrated early on because I couldn’t really shake loose. With the help of my teammates and my coaches, I stayed patient. My time came, and I stepped up.”

Papas finished with 20 points. With the score tied, Rider fouled Papas as he shot a 3-pointer. He made all three free throws with 56.1 seconds left to put Monmouth up 65-62. The Hawks never trailed again, mostly because Papas made a pair of free throws with 34, 11 and 1.7 seconds left.

“I tell you, everybody needs a kid like George,” Monmouth coach King Rice said. “Everybody needs one.”

Fourth-seeded Monmouth (21-12) overcame a standout performance from Rider junior guard Allen Powell, who sank 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points.

Ninth-seeded Rider (14-19) entered the game as the tournament’s biggest story. The Broncs upset prohibitive favorite and top-seeded Iona 71-70 in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The crowd, which included Gov. Phil Murphy and former NBA player and Rider alumnus Jason Thompson, was enthusiastic from the opening tip, reacting to every basket. Most Rider and Monmouth fans stood for the final 90 seconds.

“With fans back in the building, I love it, I love, I love it,” Papas said. “Coach was yelling some stuff, I can’t hear a word. In the game it’s like, ‘Damn.’ But when you look back on it, it’s like, ‘Wow.’”

Papas’ three consecutive jumpers drew roars from the Monmouth fans. His streak began with the Hawks down three and 14 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.

He made two 3-pointers followed by a step-back jumper. When the outburst was over, Monmouth was up five with 12:34 left.

Monmouth graduate senior point guard Shavar Reynolds sank 4 of 6 3-pointeers and scored 17. Graduate senior center Walker Miller added 12 for the Hawks. Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. led Rider with 20.

Monmouth was instrumental in bringing the MAAC Tournament to Atlantic City. The Hawks were tired of the tournament being held primarily in Albany, New York, on Siena’s home court.

The irony is this Monmouth’s last MAAC Tournament. The Hawks are leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association after the school year.

“The MAAC has been great for Monmouth,” Rice said. “We haven’t gotten the (championship) yet. We’ve only won three regular season (championships). Now our hope is that we get to finish it the right way (Saturday) with a championship.”

