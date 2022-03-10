Monmouth and Quinnipiac advance to Friday's MAAC men's semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY — Quinnipiac University is living proof that a conference tournament can provide a college basketball team with new life.

Graduate senior Jacob Rigoni sank a pair of critical 3-pointers in the final five minutes as the 11th-seeded Bobcats held off third-seeded Siena 77-71 in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Thursday night.

Quinnipiac (13-17) advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter’s at 8:30 p.m. in Friday's semifinals. The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday.

Quinnipiac entered the tournament having dropped six straight and nine of their last 10. Included in that stretch were two losses to Siena — 85-76 Jan. 30 and 78-71 Feb. 24.

“It’s easy to break apart when things go against you,” Rigoni said. “This reinstalls the fact that we really did truly believe in ourselves. We knew that the guys we had the in the locker room when we come together we’re capable of anything. I’m glad we proved it tonight. We look forward to keep getting better, learning from tonight’s game and taking it to Saint Peter’s (Friday).”

The Bobcats' win makes the tournament even more wide open than it was before Thursday started. With ninth-seeded Rider's upset of top-seeded Iona on Wednesday, two of the top-three seeds are gone.

The Bobcats opened the tournament with a 77-52 win over No. 6 seed Marist on Tuesday. On Thursday, Quinnipiac led by 15 with 9 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game before a desperate Siena began a furious comeback.

“We knew Siena was going to go on a run,” Bobcats coach Baker Dunleavy said. “We didn’t want it to be 16-2 but proud of our guys to be able to put out the fire.”

The Bobcats put out the fire with clutch 3-pointers.

Rigoni sank a 3 to push the lead back to five with 4:36 left. Rigoni again pushed the lead the back to five when he made a 3 with 2:35 left.

Siena never got closer than four the rest of the way.

Rigoni helped clinched the win with the steal of an inbounds pass and four free throws in the final 27 seconds.

“The game was getting tight,” Rigoni said. “As an experienced guy, I was comfortable in that situation. If I had my opportunity, I was ready to capitalize on it.”

Rigoni finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Bobcats junior guard Matt Balanc scored 15. Freshman guard Javian McCollum led Siena with 16.

Siena brought cheerleaders, a pep band and dance team to Atlantic City. Quinnipiac had no band, no cheerleaders. Siena green clearly outnumbered Quinnipiac blue in the Boardwalk Hall stands.

So far, Quinnipiac's no-frills style has worked.

“Our women’s team gave us great support,” Dunleavy said. “Our parents were loud. We had family here, some friends. We felt them during the game. We loved every second of it.”

(4) Monmouth 61, (5) Niagara 58: Walker Miller scored a game-high 17 points for the Hawks, who advanced to face Rider in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Shevar Reynolds had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Marcus McClary added 10 points. For Niagara, Marcus Hammond had 17 points, while Justin Roberts and Noah Thomasson each added 13.

