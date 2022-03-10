Manhattan ends Canisius' run in MAAC Women's Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Dee Dee Davis’ mouth fell open in surprise when she heard the fourth-quarter announcement that she had just scored her 1,000th career point Thursday afternoon.
The junior guard scored 18 as the second-seeded Manhattan beat No. 11 seed Canisius 61-49 in a MAAC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
“I had no idea,” Davis said the milestone. “No one told me anything. The bench erupted after I scored. I just thought to myself, ‘The game is not over. Why is everyone going crazy right now?’ The announcer announced it, and I was just like ‘Wow.’ ”
Canisius played a feisty game. The Golden Griffins effort never faded but eventually reality set in, and they simply wore down. The taller Jaspers outrebounded Canisius 50-36 and scored 28 points in the paint. Manhattan had 25 second-chance points as opposed to just nine for Canisius.
“Everyone knows we have a small team, (but) no matter how many points we were down, I think our team never gave up,” said senior guard Erika Joseph, who led Canisius with 15 points. “We fought all the way until the last second.”
The Jaspers began the third quarter with a 16-0 run to build a 17-point lead with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Davis sparked the Jaspers in the third quarter with seven points. She made a pair of driving layups and sank a 3-pointer.
“At halftime, we came together and said listen, ‘We don’t want to go home,’ ” Davis said. “Coach Heather Vulin gives this look, this go-time look. We got that (at halftime), and the message was received.”
Canisius (6-25) had turned some heads earlier in the week when it became the first No. 11 seed to win a MAAC Tournament women’s game with a 71-65 win over sixth-seeded Monmouth on Tuesday.
“This experience was amazing,” said freshman guard Athina Lexa, who sank 3 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points. “We gave everything, but we didn’t get we wanted, so we have to keep working.”
Manhattan and Canisius know each other well. Canisius first-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh was an assistant at Manhattan under Vulin from 2016-19.
“They play a really tough style,” Vulin said of Canisius. “We had to earn this win today.”
The Golden Griffins hung close for the first half behind the perimeter shooting of Lexa and sophomore guard Dana Haskell (11 points).
Canisius showed its resiliency in the second half. The Golden Griffins cut the lead to seven with 8:47 left in the game.
Joseph teared up in the post-game news conference when talking about what this season meant to her.
“We have a talented group of young ladies,” Joseph said, “and I definitely think next year in this tournament they have to watch out for our team.”
Manhattan (20-10) advances to meet No. 2 seed Quinnipiac (20-10) 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, Nusseibeh said the Golden Griffins will benefit from this season and their experience in Atlantic City in future years. She complimented seniors Joseph, Kayla Jackson and Ella Vaatanen.
“Foundation laid,” she said. “Foundation laid. This one (Joseph) cemented it. Kayla cemented it. Ella cemented it. Foundation laid. Now we build.”
PHOTOS Manhattan vs. Canisius in the MAAC Women's Basketball Tournament
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius vs Manhattan's second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Erika Joseph 23 drives to the basket against Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Dani Haskell 14 drives to the basket against Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 and Dee Dee Davis 1 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Dee Dee Davis 1 blocks the shot of Canisius Cheyenne Stubbs 14 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Dani Haskell 14 drives to the basket against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
031122-pac-spt-maac 1076.JPG
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Kayla Jackson 21 battle for the ball against Manhattan's Jade Blagrove 20 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Kayla Jackson 21 battle for the ball against Manhattan's Jade Blagrove 20 during the second half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Athina Lexa 12 drive to the basket against Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 Dee Dee Davis 1 and Petra Juric 25 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Ella Vaatanen 5 attempts to drives to the basket between Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 and Emily Lapointe 11 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Rhay Porter 33 battle for the ball against Manhattan's Jade Blagrove 20 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Shaunae Brown 0 drives past Manhattan's Emily Lapointe 11 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Athina Lexa 12 drive to the basket against Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 and Dee Dee Davis 1 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Rhay Porter 33 grabs a rebound against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 attempts a shot against Canisius Rhay Porter 33 and Erika Joseph 23 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 drives to the basket against Canisius Erika Joseph 23 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Rhay Porter 33 grabs a rebound against Manhattan's Courtney Warley 22 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 drives to the basket against Canisius Rhay Porter 33 and Lydia Gattozzi 2 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Brazil Harvey-Carr 3 drives to the basket against Canisius Rhay Porter 33 and Lydia Gattozzi 2 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 grabs a rebound over Canisius Athina Lexa 12 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Head Coach Heather Vulin calls a play against Canisius during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Head Coach Heather Vulin calls a play against Canisius during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Canisius Head Coach Sahar Nusseibeh calls a play against Manhattan's during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
MAAC Canisius vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Petra Juric 25 battle for a rebound over Canisius Ella Vaatanen 5 and Kayla Jackson 21 during the first half of Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference NCAA women's quarterfinal college basketball tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, March 10, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.