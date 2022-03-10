Manhattan ends Canisius' run in MAAC Women's Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Dee Dee Davis’ mouth fell open in surprise when she heard the fourth-quarter announcement that she had just scored her 1,000th career point Thursday afternoon.

The junior guard scored 18 as the second-seeded Manhattan beat No. 11 seed Canisius 61-49 in a MAAC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

“I had no idea,” Davis said the milestone. “No one told me anything. The bench erupted after I scored. I just thought to myself, ‘The game is not over. Why is everyone going crazy right now?’ The announcer announced it, and I was just like ‘Wow.’ ”

Canisius played a feisty game. The Golden Griffins effort never faded but eventually reality set in, and they simply wore down. The taller Jaspers outrebounded Canisius 50-36 and scored 28 points in the paint. Manhattan had 25 second-chance points as opposed to just nine for Canisius.

“Everyone knows we have a small team, (but) no matter how many points we were down, I think our team never gave up,” said senior guard Erika Joseph, who led Canisius with 15 points. “We fought all the way until the last second.”

The Jaspers began the third quarter with a 16-0 run to build a 17-point lead with 2 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Davis sparked the Jaspers in the third quarter with seven points. She made a pair of driving layups and sank a 3-pointer.

“At halftime, we came together and said listen, ‘We don’t want to go home,’ ” Davis said. “Coach Heather Vulin gives this look, this go-time look. We got that (at halftime), and the message was received.”

Canisius (6-25) had turned some heads earlier in the week when it became the first No. 11 seed to win a MAAC Tournament women’s game with a 71-65 win over sixth-seeded Monmouth on Tuesday.

“This experience was amazing,” said freshman guard Athina Lexa, who sank 3 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points. “We gave everything, but we didn’t get we wanted, so we have to keep working.”

Manhattan and Canisius know each other well. Canisius first-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh was an assistant at Manhattan under Vulin from 2016-19.

“They play a really tough style,” Vulin said of Canisius. “We had to earn this win today.”

The Golden Griffins hung close for the first half behind the perimeter shooting of Lexa and sophomore guard Dana Haskell (11 points).

Canisius showed its resiliency in the second half. The Golden Griffins cut the lead to seven with 8:47 left in the game.

Joseph teared up in the post-game news conference when talking about what this season meant to her.

“We have a talented group of young ladies,” Joseph said, “and I definitely think next year in this tournament they have to watch out for our team.”

Manhattan (20-10) advances to meet No. 2 seed Quinnipiac (20-10) 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is 11 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nusseibeh said the Golden Griffins will benefit from this season and their experience in Atlantic City in future years. She complimented seniors Joseph, Kayla Jackson and Ella Vaatanen.

“Foundation laid,” she said. “Foundation laid. This one (Joseph) cemented it. Kayla cemented it. Ella cemented it. Foundation laid. Now we build.”

