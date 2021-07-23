Mainland grad Kylee Watson to play in 3-on-3 tournament for USA in France

Kylee Watson will play in a 3-on-3 women's basketball tournament for Team USA next month overseas.

Watson, a 2020 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Linwood, will play for USA Basketball's 3x3 women's team in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League. It will take place Aug. 2-4 in Voiron, France.

Watson, a rising 6-foot-4 sophomore at the University of Oregon, will be joined by Louisville's Emily Engstler and Hailey Van Lith, and North Carolina State's Madison Hayes.

USA will compete in the Europe-American conference of the league. Training camp will begin July 29 in Philadelphia.

Watson, 19, earned a gold medal with Team USA in the 2017 FIBA America U16 Championships. She was also a finalist with the 2017 USA U17 World Cup team and attended trials with the 2019 USA U19 World Cup Team.

Watson appeared in 18 games during her freshman season with Oregon, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds with nine blocked shots in an average of 8.2 minutes per game. The Ducks went 15-9 and lost in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division I Tournament to No. 8 Louisville.

At Mainland, Watson was a McDonald’s All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection.