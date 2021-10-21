MAAC and CRDA working to extend basketball tournament deal

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Association is hoping to continue to make Atlantic City its home for its men’s and women’s conference basketball tournament.

The league is in the final year of a three-year deal with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The league and city officials are in talks over a three-year extension, said Richard Ensor, commissioner of the league. The current deal ends after the 2022 tournaments.

“All signs are positive,” Ensor said during a conference call Wednesday.

Ensor said membership has endorsed the extension and school presidents are expected to discuss a possible agreement during their meeting Dec. 14.

CRDA and Spectra Venue Management are currently in conversations with the MAAC regarding a contract extension, CRDA officials said.

+20 ACIT baseball player Tony Santa Maria transfers to Rutgers Tony Santa Maria will play baseball in his home state next next year.

“We look forward to hosting the MAAC Basketball Championship in 2022 and working with them to finalize an agreement that will fill seats in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and enable both players and attendees to thoroughly enjoy all the amenities of the venue and Atlantic City in 2022 and beyond,” CRDA officials said.