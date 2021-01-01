Looking at a tough schedule, Sixers welcomed a breather against Orlando

“It helps, man, when they go in,” Rivers said about his team’s 3-point accuracy. “It’s funny. We have had those shots in most of the games and haven’t made them.”

The Sixers ended the game shooting 15 for 33 (45.5%) from beyond the arc, but the main damage was done in the first half.

For the game, eight players hit a 3, including reserve center Dwight Howard, now in his 17th season. It was just the 10th career 3-pointer for Howard, although he was 3 for 5 last year with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, it was one of those nights when the three-pointer was a major weapon.

“We have good shooters out there, and even when we are missing shots, you should get respect where you have to be guarded out there,” said Seth Curry, who was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Curry said besides making baskets, when a team is shooting so well from three, it opens the court up for other opportunities.