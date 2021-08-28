Locals with hoop dreams try out for reformed Atlantic City Seagulls

"I was just wondering recently why the Seagulls didn't exist anymore," said Billy Dugan, 31, of Ventnor. "I saw they were coming back and only had one-day notice (about the open tryouts). So I thought why not pop in and show what I can. This is something good for the local scene."

On Friday and Saturday, each participant showcased their skills in drills and scrimmages. It was tiring, but the drills served to show who would get tired by the fourth quarter and who would keep going, Byard-Simms said.

Byard-Simms played basketball in high school in Atlanta and competed in about 100 amateur leagues around the nation. He felt confidence in his tryouts, adding the only downside was not getting to shoot or show off his game skills until after the stamina drills.

"They wanted to see if you could still play," said Byard-Simms, who added he cramped up a little toward the end Friday. "You have to be prepared. If you're not prepared, you will be exposed."

Dugan, a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate, played basketball at Atlantic Cape Community College. He did not play in high school because he didn't take basketball seriously until he reached college, he said.

But he has played almost his entire life since, including in local men's leagues.