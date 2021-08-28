 Skip to main content
Locals with hoop dreams try out for reformed Atlantic City Seagulls
Locals with hoop dreams try out for reformed Atlantic City Seagulls

The newly reformed Atlantic City Seagulls basketball team held tryouts Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

PLEASANTVILLE — The memory remains with him.

Rashid Byard-Simms was young when he watched R&B singer R. Kelly compete for the Atlantic City Seagulls in 1997. From that moment on, he wanted to play for the team.

And now he has the opportunity.

Byard-Simms and a couple dozen athletes came out to the Seagulls' open tryouts Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. The 34-year-old Atlantic City man, along with many others, also participated in the free open run Friday.

Saturday's entry fee was $99. 

"I call it an opportunity that came true," said Byard-Simms. "You can dream all day, and nothing could happen. But when the opportunity comes to you, then you have to come to it. So, I came."

The Seagulls, which operated from 1996 to 2001, were approved earlier this summer to join the American Basketball Association. The original incarnation of the team competed in the United States Basketball League, winning three consecutive titles (1997, 1998 and 1999) under former coach Kevin Mackey.

Atlantic City finished four of its six campaigns above .500, including three 20-plus-win seasons.

The team is scheduled to open its 2021-22 season Nov. 6 against the Jersey Express. The full schedule has yet to be finalized, Seagulls owner Darren "Slim" Akers said.

"I was just wondering recently why the Seagulls didn't exist anymore," said Billy Dugan, 31, of Ventnor. "I saw they were coming back and only had one-day notice (about the open tryouts). So I thought why not pop in and show what I can. This is something good for the local scene."

On Friday and Saturday, each participant showcased their skills in drills and scrimmages. It was tiring, but the drills served to show who would get tired by the fourth quarter and who would keep going, Byard-Simms said.

Byard-Simms played basketball in high school in Atlanta and competed in about 100 amateur leagues around the nation. He felt confidence in his tryouts, adding the only downside was not getting to shoot or show off his game skills until after the stamina drills.

"They wanted to see if you could still play," said Byard-Simms, who added he cramped up a little toward the end Friday. "You have to be prepared. If you're not prepared, you will be exposed."

Dugan, a 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate, played basketball at Atlantic Cape Community College. He did not play in high school because he didn't take basketball seriously until he reached college, he said.

But he has played almost his entire life since, including in local men's leagues.

"It's everything," Dugan said. "I just want to prove I can play. It's pretty exciting."

The Seagulls have already signed three players, head coach Valentino C. Thompson said. They include 2011 Millville graduate and former Stockton University forward Jaymere Hadden, who was a 1,000-point scorer for the Thunderbolts.

Hadden competed this summer in the third-annual Stay Hungry Basketball League in Atlantic City. The 29-year-old caught the attention of Seagulls general manager Lenny Cooke, who invited Hadden to compete for the Seagulls.

"I told (Cooke) I was all for it," said Hadden, who signed a two-year deal with the team Aug. 18. "It's a blessing. I want to take full advantage of the opportunity. I want to help us have a winning record. I'm excited."

Randy "White Chocolate" Gill and Antonio Morgano also signed with the team. The final roster will feature 12 players. It will be tough selecting the last nine as there was plenty of talent this weekend, Akers said.

"I'm super excited and just happy to see the process come together," said Akers, who was raised in North Philadelphia but now lives in Delaware and is planning to move to the resort. "We have been working for a few months now trying to get this all together. It's all coming to fruition. We are definitely excited about the players who came out. They really showed out for us."

The ABA season runs from November to April, including playoffs.

The league was established in 1967 and merged with the NBA in 1976, adding the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets), San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets to the NBA. The ABA was reformed in 2000.

Now, there are about 260 teams in the ABA, placed into five or six divisions. The Seagulls will compete in the Northeast Division, which consists of about 30 teams. The Seagulls plan to play their home games at Atlantic City High School, Akers said.

"We are going to handle some business," he said.

Thompson, a young coach, went to Monmouth Regional in Tinton Falls, graduating in 2010. He went on to play at Brookdale Community College, earning the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 19 Player of the Year award. He played professionally overseas in Spain and coached at the college level.

The West Deptford, Gloucester County, resident said he was honored to earn the head coaching position with the Seagulls.

"We had a great turnout, more than I expected," he said. "The energy was high. I think we are in a great city. I really think the sky is the limit. I think the fanbase will be amazing. I hope they come out and support us and give us a chance. I can't wait."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

ONLINE

See video and more photos from Seagulls tryouts at PressofAC.com.

